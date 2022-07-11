Juniors Zawadi, Mbagi dominate Safaricom Golf Tour

Junior golfers Lynnette Zawadi and John Mbagi emerged the overall winners during the junior section of the Safaricom Golf Tour on Sunday at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course.

The six-year-old Lynette from Nyali Golf Club, who plays mostly at Vet Lab, produced a splendid 37 gross to lead her group and claim the overall best girl title with Nakuru-based junior John Mbagi emerging the best boy after posting a gross of 84 points.

“It feels nice to be the overall champion even though I didn’t play to my potential. I had a tough time at the front nine given the cold weather in the morning, but my back nine was good with solid putting and good drives.

I believe golf is for everyone and I want to thank Safaricom for giving young people this opportunity. My future ambition is to become a professional and represent my country,” said Mbagi.

Sunday’s tournament witnessed the largest turnout for the junior part of the tour with 159 participants including five golfers with hearing impairment from Ngala School of Deaf in Nakuru.

Another 62 juniors showed up for the golf clinic which was part of the day’s activities.

Leading the seven years boys' category was Jeff Kibe who posted 49 gross to win Head of Mikhail Adak on 52, while the girls eight years and under category saw Aarna Mengi once again dominate after posting 42 gross, though she won narrowly from Ziana Khoda.

The eight to nine years winner was Neil Kabura with a score of 46. He beat Ishan Nani with five shots.

Pendo Sanga also scored an easy victory, firing 52 gross against Magdaline Atieno on 61 and taking the Boys 10 Years category was Amar Shah on 42, winning ahead of Kahir Ladak on 49 gross.

Peter Gathogo who won the second leg of the Nation Classic golf series at Nakuru three weeks ago, fired gross 88 to win the Boys' 11 Years division by a shot from Cassus Pennington on 89 gross.

The girls' title in the same division went to Rohini Shah with 87 gross, beating Vivienne Wangari by 24 shots.

Also winning easily in the Boys' 12 Years category was Ryan Njoroge who fired 112 to win ahead of Vincent Kirubi.

Pari Maisura returned 101 gross to win the Girls 13 to 14 Years division, winning ahead of Anavi Vajpayee on 112.

The Boys' winner in the same age category was Nathan Caroline on 86, finishing ahead of Liam Mahiuda with 95 gross.

Elvis Muigua retained his title in the Boys' 15 Years and above after posting 85 gross, beating Jenneth Muraya by a shot as Jacinta Njeri claimed the girls' title in the same age group after posting 118 gross, beating Tamari Gichuki by one shot.



Summarised results of the weekend golf round

At Royal; MSSC Charity Golf Day; Winner- Sammy Itemere 40 pts, Men winner Anthony Munyao 39, 2nd Terra Saidimu 38, Lady winner- Everlyn Otsyula 33, cb Stella Ondimu 33, Nines; Lenox Mutua 21, J. Kahi 20, Junior Winner- Mathew Mbogo 37, Best Effort- Anthony Mungai 22 pts.

At Karen- Sunset Golfing Society SCR Charity golf tournament; Overall Winner- Kimani Ngugi 43 pts, Men winner- Aggrey Sang 42, Richard Wanjalla 41, Kairu Bachia 40, Jerim Otieno 38, Lady Winner- Eunice Koome 38 cb Florence Oloo 38, Sponsor Winner-Nkoregamba Mwebesa 33, Junior Winner- Mwathi Gicheru 35pts.

At Ruiru; Aloise Kinyanjui Golf Day; Overall Winner George Wandera 39pts, Men winner Kames Kibogo 38pts cb Kelvin Kuria 38pts, Lady winner Rose Kagio 38,

Sophie Mbochi 37, Nines; Peter Mwaura 21, John Gitau 23, Guest Winner- Victor Kuria 38,