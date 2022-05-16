Juniors Gatu, Shah shine in Safaricom golf tourney

The seventh leg of the popular Safaricom Golf Tour series wound up at the par 72 Karen Country Club with a colourful junior event, which also doubled up as part of Kenya’s Uskids Tour.

And emerging as the overall winners in the event were Limuru Country Club’s nine-year-old Muriithi Gatu and Vet Lab Sports Club's Rohini Shah, 12.

Gatu, a Grade four pupil at Thika Road Christian School, carded an impressive score of 39 gross in the nine-hole section to emerge the best boy.

On the other hand, the year seven pupil Rohini Shah from Peponi House Preparatory School fired 77 gross to emerge the best girl overall.

"I liked the experience today as it was pretty unique playing with many different junior golfers. I appreciate Safaricom and US Kids for organising such a fantastic junior event. My game today was one of the best. My first nine was good where I scored a par twice, an eagle and a birdie that made me win today's tournament, "said Rohini Shah

Taking the Boys' 15-18 title was Asa Dinkins with a gross of 81 ahead of Dhruv Kavia, who scored 87.

Winning the Girls' 15 years and over category was Antonia Mbuthia with 103. Playing in the Boys' category 13-14 years, Nathan Caralon produced an impressive gross of 82 gross to lead his group after a play-off with Junaid Manji, who had also garnered 82.

In the Girls' category 13-14 years, Maryam Mwakitawa fired 86 gross to finish ahead of his closest challenger Navya Nagda on123 gross.

Elsewhere, Justin Ngeera continued to dominate the 11 years Boys' category after scoring a gross of 85 leading his team of 12 contestants.

In the nine to 10 years old Girls category, Kanana Muthomi was in her best form as she produced 44 gross to emerge the best girl ahead of Nyawira Macharia and Wamaitha Waithaka, who took the second and third places with 50 and 54 gross respectively.

Other top scorers were posted by Ashley Gachora in the Girls' eight years and Under category with 44 gross and Jeff Kibe emerged the winner in the Boys' seven years category with 59 points.

The event attracted a field of 123 junior golfers. On the other hand, 60 juniors turned up for the starters golf clinic also held at the facility.

‘Road to Gleneagles’

Meanwhile, a total of 25 teams of fours making a total of 100 golfers booked their sports to play in this year’s Grand Finale of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series dubbed the ‘Road to Gleneagles’ set for the Karen Country Club course on Friday, May 20.

They qualified for the finale during the Series’ semi-final round dubbed the “Eagles Round” played at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club, where 216 golfers (54 teams) participated with the top 25 teams qualifying for the Grand Finale.

The participating teams in the Eagles Round comprised the top three winning teams from every leg of the series held across18 golf clubs in the country.

Like in the previous rounds in the series, the golfers will compete in the tournament’s four-ball stableford format during the Grand Finale, where a fully-paid trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland will be up for grabs for the winning team.

Leading the journey to Karen for the Grand Finale was Limuru Country Club’s team of Kamau Kuria, Timothy Njehia, Njeri Kihunjuri and Aaron Kinyanjui, who emerged the winners having scored a remarkable 113 points.

They were followed by Muthaiga Golf Club’s team of Dr. Kamau Thugge, Dr. Olive Njagi, Edgar Kalya and Muthaiga Captain Dr. Wycliff Kaisha, who scored 105 points.

Coming in third was another team from Muthaiga Golf Club that comprised Evans Vitisia, Selest Kilinda, Phil Kinisu, and John Njuguna, whose efforts returned 102 points, one ahead o Nyanza Club’s team of Griffins Owino, Julius Omollo, David Omollo, and Elizabeth Akinyi.

Meanwhile, Kericho Golf Club’s team of Raymond Keter, Kibet Too, Joel Chebon, and Ngetich Ignatius finished in fifth place.

In the individual categories, Andrew Ndolo and Olive Njagi claimed the winner spots for the Longest Drive challenge in the men and ladies categories respectively, while Jimmy Kimondo and Esther Chumo were the stars in the nearest to the pin challenge in the men and ladies categories respectively.

Commenting on his team’s win, Limuru Country Club’s Kamau Kuria expressed his delight for qualifying to play at the Grand Finale.

“We are very delighted for this win and for qualifying to play at the Grand Finale. It has taken great effort from my team to reach this far and I really commend them for that. As we head to Karen for the Grand Finale, it is our hope that we shall replicate our win and grab the chance to visit the Gleneagles as promised by Johnnie Walker," he said.

On her part, EABL’s Spirits Marketing Manager Josephine Katambo said:

“I congratulate all the winners who have made the cut to play at the Grand Finale next week – you are just one step away from winning a chance to visit the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland which I am certain is a dream destination for any golfer.

There is no doubt that this year's Road to Gleneagles has been one of the most exciting and challenging events ever. We saw some incredible golfers show their stuff on the fairways, and there were some very tough competitors out there and tough courses which made this a very special tournament."

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, John Orioro carded net 68 to claim the A division title in the May Monthly Mug, winning by two sots from Anuj Nager.

William Kaguta was third on 71 nett. In B division, Yobesh Oyaro posted an impressive net 66 to win well ahead of Aameen Dhanji and Peter Gathuri on 72 nett.

The C division title went to Tom Soigwa on 60 followed in second and third place by Bruno Gerber and Aaron Kikuvi on 71.