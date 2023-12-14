Huge field for KCB East Africa Series grand finale at Karen

KCB East Africa 2023 golf series grand finale will be held at Karen Country Club, with a total of 142 golfers expected to battle it out for a cash prize of Sh1 million at the par 72 course.

Winners will also get a chance to participate in the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open at the magnificent Baobab Course in Vipingo Ridge Kilifi County. KCB injected Sh60 million into the Tour that traversed Vet lab Sports Club, Eldoret Golf Club, Limuru Golf Club, Railway Golf Club, Kakamega Golf Club, Nyanza Golf Club, Thika Sports Club, Nyeri Golf Club, Nakuru Golf Club, Kericho Golf Club, Great Rift Valley Lodge, Kitale Golf Club, Machakos Golf Club, Sigona Golf Club, Nyali Golf Club, and Nandi Bears Golf Club in the Kenyan edition.

Some of the players that will feature in the grand finale where KCB will be partnering with global payments technology company MasterCard, include Boaz Sugut, Erick Choge, Josephat Acharo, Edwin Serem, David Sum, John Saina, Eileen Chepchumba and Sosteen Biwot from Nandi Golf Club, Jackson Musomba, Simon Kimatu, Ben Mumo, Francis Mbithi, Joseph Malatu, Francis Musembi, Kyalo Munyao from Machakos Golf Club, Engineer Okemwa, William Kaguta, Edwin Kiptoo, Caroline Nyarandi, Raajkamal Dhanjal from Nyali Golf Club among others.

Beulah City, an organisation committed to providing investment-grade real estate and urban residential developments to the Kenyan market, has sponsored a hole in one with a fully paid apartment at the prestigious project, Ikhaya Beulah Genesis located off Naivasha Road.

KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru said:

“We as KCB have a long and good relationship with Mastercard. Most recently, we rolled out the World Elite Exclusive Credit Card that offers premium and private banking customers a range of market-exclusive benefits, privileges, and experiences. We are excited to join hands once again for the 2023 KCB East Africa Golf Tour Grand Finale that marks an end to a series that has been a huge success.”

Fresh from the successful 53rd Nyali Open golf tournament last weekend, the club, one of the three 18-hole golf clubs at the Coast, will be the venue for another celebration this Saturday.

Locatated in Nyali sub-county in Mombasa’s mainland North, the club, which was established in 1958 and whose land was originally a sisal estate, will officially be re-opening the newly constructed changing rooms which put Nyali at par with the rest of the big clubs in Nairobi, if not better.

The contractor will officially hand over the building to club members though a number of other facilities are currently still being re-constructed.

Club Chairman Kamami Njoroge said: “In 2022, Members of Nyali Golf resolved to develop new changing rooms and this task was to be carried out by the Club Management Committee. The project was funded by both the Club and donor funds. The development comprised of Men, Ladies and even staff washrooms and changing rooms.’’

Njoroge said the new development showcases the ingenuity and progressiveness of the club's leadership. Chairman Njoroge observed that it has come a time when leaders of clubs must commit to infrastructure development.

“That beyond being referred to as a leader and going into history as having served, one must go a notch higher by delivering meaningful development to the club,’’ added the club boss.

Meanwhile, Nyali will combine the building handing over, with a special charity golf tournament dubbed, “Mombasa Cement Build for Generations Charity Golf’’.

Entry fee for the event whose draw was yet to be done as more players were still listing their names, will be Sh1,000 per player. It will be in aid of Sahajanand Special School in Mombasa. Club Chairman Njoroge and Captain Dinesh Sasan appealed to members to support the event.

At the evergreen Limuru Country Club, the week-long Captain’s (Renaldo D’Souza) tournament reaches its climax with the main Captain’s prize tournament on Saturday where over 270 players including captains from various clubs, sponsors and guests of the Captain will be battling it out for an array of prizes.

Activities marking the celebration of the service of the popular Captain Renaldo D’Souza started last Sunday where there were 34 pairs made up of a parent or guardian and a child with no age limits event, which was followed by the Caddies and club staff tournament on Monday.

Then there was the Captain’s Club-Nite on Wednesday which was sponsored by Igul Leather, Photo Zuri and friends of the Captain. Aga Khan University hospital also sponsored a free wellness check.

Before Friday’s event where D’Souza has also invited various club captains and officials of the Kenya Golf Union, is a curtain raiser dubbed the “Limuru Special’’ which is a medal event.

“We will also have a tree-planting sponsored by KenGen who have donated 1,000 indigenous seedlings to add to the 1300 we have already planted this year,’’ said D’Souza.

Since the captain started his term of office, they have been focusing on welfare of the members and caddies having organised three free eye camps courtesy of Lions Sight-first Eye Hospital. This included one for the caddies and staff on Monday, while for members and guests is set for Friday.

The title sponsor of this year’s event is Stanbic bank which has brought on board some of its partners including Rubis Energy Kenya and World Navi and Simba Colt motors which are sponsoring a hole in one prize on both Friday and Saturday on hole 7 and 16 respectively.

Weekend golf fixtures

Limuru

Friday; Captain’s Prize 2023 Renaldo D’Souza- Friday Limuru Special; First Tee; 8.06 P Ngina, Enock M, Njeri M, J Ndirangu; 8.14 M Wahome, B Boxer, P Langat, M Maiyo; 8.22 Stanbic x4; 8.30 N Malachi, M Mue, D Gathogo; 8.38 Kenya Pipeline x4; 11.26 D Lubanga, D Ebau, B Chemweno, D Too; 11.34 H Langat, P Serem, B Kalya, W Mutai; 11.42 G Rono, R D’Souza, L Chelule, S Chepkwony; 11.50 R Maina, D warui, A Thuku, S Mwende; 11.58 Lady Captain x4; 12.06 I Ksait, N Karanu, A Kidzo; 12.14 KGUx4; 12.22 Captain x4; 12.30 Chairman x4; 12.38 B Mbai, J Paul, JG Mburu, R Karoki; 12.46 D Kemei, G Korir, G Maurice, D Njonjo; 12.54 J Gachanja, T Kiburi, M Gichuhi, E Hakeeta; 1.02 K Njane, P Waiyaki, VM Waiyaki, R Muli; 1.10 C Omaga, W Chebet, Pascalia K, D Ochako; 1.18 Stanbic x4; 1.26 A Nyambura, N Wanyee, G Wangongu, R Muinde; Tenth Tee; 8.06 H Mwangi, C Kanyiri, S Njoroge, C Obonyo; 8.14 Kenya Pipeline x4; 8.22 D Kanyatta, Lily K, K Gakenia, J Kavete; 8.30 W Okello, F Kaggwa, D Rono, R Njui; 8.38 H Ileli, RZ D’Souza, S Owino, C Muchiru; 11.26 L Kikuvi, W Thande, Andrew K, T Kimenye; 11.34 G Githinji, C Njoroge, Trevor K, A Njenga; 11.42 E Keter, K Biegon, F Kirui, Andrew K; 11.50 W Oroko, R Langat, K Kibet, L Victor; 11.58 N Njenga, G Kamau, SG Ngaruiya, R Gachaga; 12.06 G Ronoh, F Kositany, I Kariuki, G Kibowen; 12.14 F Mbuthia, P Mburu, D Owino, R Karanja; 12.22 C Too, J Mbui, A Koech, E Kigochi; 12.30 A Thiongo, M Karanu, J Ndiho, N Kaberere; 12.38 Kengen x4; 12.46 A Korir, Andrew K, T Ndunge; 12.54 Vivo Energy x4; 1.02 Kenya Pipeline x4; 1.10 M Mugi, Chris G; J Njenga, Joy M; 1.18 Renato D’Souza, W Mastamet, A Misoka, H Salim; 1.26 K Kansagra, N Pandya, Pius Mwendwa; Tomorrow/Saturday; 6.46 S Kamau, E Mbira, A Mwaniki, Al Mwaniki; 6.54 J Kuria, C Mugane, K Echaria; 7.02 D Munyaka, G Muhuhu, N Mungai, B Waithaka; 7.10 G Barua, P Nyamu, Dr Kinuthia N, W Thuku;7.18 A Wakihia, V Gichuru, L Gibson, Dr Nelson G; 7.26 G Kamau, N Kariuki, N Githere, K Gichunguri; 7.34 P Waithaka, B Okemwa, D Mwangi, RM Kinyua; 7.42 J Kagigite, C Mangat, Shitul S, Mukesh B; 7.50 W Thande, J Wheeler, Ramesh S, Chege W; 7.58 Tatu City*4; 8.06 Janet K, David K, Jde Bore, Winnie C; 8.14 C Momanyi, S Otiola,E Onyango, K Kiarie; 8.22 Yara D’Souza, Shani D’Souza, K Murigo, Fred K; 8.30 G Wangongu, Ashif M, Arif M, A Ahmed; 8.38 D Kimacia, S Maina, O Bwomote, P Kimacia; 11.26 D Lubanga, D Ebau, B Chemweno, D Too; 11.34 R Munuhe, E Hunja, J Mbui, Mathu N; 11.42 Renaldo D’Souza, S Shilako, Chris Kiamni, David Geita; 11.50 Captain*4; 11.58 Lady Captain*4; 12.06 J Kimani, J Gachanja, T Kiburi, D Kiriga; 12.14 R Kibugi, N Kibe, J Nderitu, K Muchiri; 12.22 E Njenga, CG Mbugua, D Owino, K Ndiho; 12.30 Chairman x4; 12.38 S Gatabaki, R. Busolo, S Kayembe, L Kimotho; 12.46 K Bachia, Ian Wamara, Nellie K, Sammy G; 12.54 J Mwangi, A Kiome, G Nyakundi, K Maina; 1.02 A Koech, D Irimu, S Mumbi, G Nganda; 1.10 N Njenga, M Macharia, R Gachaga, J Maina; 1.18 M Gathuri, A Nyambura, S Wanguru, K Macharia; 1.26 J Ikanyi, K Benja, J. Muthoni; Tenth Tee; 6.46 N Mwangi, E Mugambi, A Obimbo, M Mandela; 6.54 M Njenga, L Hurst, C Otieno, G Thuo; 7.02 H Ileli, RZ D’Souza, T Kuria, Y Awale; 7.10 Lizz Gitobu, J Kariuki, B Kabiru P Kibuga; 7.18 J Santo, E Kanagi; M Nyasani, W Wangulu; 7.26 K Kimani, L Njenga, DK Wahome, A Kinyanjui; 7.34 A Owambo, F Oyuga, Adam C, Jessy K; 7.42 K Kagigite, I Kagigite, N Lyomu, S Lyomu; 7.50 D Gathogo, C Kimani, M Irungu, AK Njoroge; 7.58 S Lubia, Eric M, D Kemei, S Gathigia; 8.06 J Kairu, M Mokuah, F Gichuru, J Kimani; 8.14 M Gatu, M. Gatu, J. Michoma, P Wangongu; 8.22 B Murimi, D Ombisi, T Njehia, Jason K; 8.30 R Foulser, V D’Souza, D Kamau, C Azenga; 8.38 N Kariuki, F Thariki, A Kairu, Gitau Kanyua; 11.26 Renato D’Souza, Willy M, Peter K, Collins Too; 11.34 S Munga, R Kimani, Dr O Gachuno, K Kibet; 11.42 D Chaggar, H Mediratta, J Mahmud, G Singh; 11.50 J Njogu, J Tharao, K Gachuru, CN Ribui; 11.58 N Wanyee, R Muinde, Henry D’Souza, Stephen D’Souza, 12.06 N Okello, Razak H, Majid R, Joe Wainaina; 12.14 A Mussaji, S Nyamanya, Gladys M, Marie W; 12.22 KGU*4; 12.30 A Munyendo, Allan L, Alvin M, R Wafula; 12.38 J Ngugi, A Thiongo, M Karanu, J Ndiho; 12.46 C Muchiru, T Simba, S Owino, N Kiunjuri; 12.54 B Akun, K Wangongu, J Mwangangi, D Wanjohi; 1.02 D Waiganjo, Njagi K, E Miano, E Gathoni; 1.10 L Kinyanjui, R Onyango, M Kiruti, L Maranga; 1.18 K Karanja, F Mwaura, W Wanjui, P Mungai; 1.26 M Kioni, Pro Karanja, Nilesh P, Ketul K; 1.34 Eric M, O Ndegwa, S Musyoka;

Ruiru