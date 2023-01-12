Golf: 'King of the Course' heads to Thika, Ruiru

It will be action galore as the second and third legs of the 2023 ICEA LION King of the Course Series tee off Friday and Saturday at Thika Greens and Ruiru Sports Club respectively.

Over 200 players are drawn for Friday's event at Thika Greens where the field includes a strong team of over 20 players from Machakos Golf Club, where the series started.

Club Captain Henry Kinyua said the course is in excellent condition.

“We have made arrangements for proper marshaling to guide a smooth flow for the day and look forward to an eventful golfing day," said Kinyua.

Because of the big entry, teeing off is set for 6.40am.

From Thika Greens, action will then shift to the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club Saturday where a big entry of 276 players is drawn.

The big field also includes over 30 players from Machakos led by Club captain Peter Kimatu, Joe Mboya, and the series founder Kimanzi Muthengi.

Among the locals drawn include 2021 winner Josphat Mbugua. There will be a new winner in the absence of defending champion Margaret Warugongo

Ruiru Club captain Jessy Ndega said all the arrangements have been put in place for a great event.

“We expect cut throat competition from our home golfers and visiting players who will be going for the crown," said Ndegwa.

He said the course is in good condition due to the improved fairways and continuous course irrigation.