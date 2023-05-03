Golf: Huge field for third edition of Kasuku Cup

Over 270 players have so far registered for the third edition of the annual Kasuku Cup set for this weekend at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

The first two editions of the event, held in honour of legendary Olympian Walker and senior professional golfer Elisha Kasuku, were hosted at Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Speaking at Muthaiga Golf Club on Wednesday during the launch of this year’s tournament, Kasuku said he had decided to have the event at Muthaiga after requests by some supporters and sponsors.

The event has attracted support from Absa Bank, Africa Data Centre and Riley Falcom Security.

"We are excited to be sponsoring the third edition of Kasuku Cup. At Absa, we remain committed to seeking out strategic partnerships that drive sustainable growth within the communities we serve. We are proud to be associated with this prestigious event," said Paul Nyaga, General Manager Absa Securities Ltd.

“The Kasuku Cup has become one of the most highly anticipated golf events in the Kenyan golfing calendar, and this year's edition promises to be bigger and better than ever before," added Nyaga.

Absa, which was the Presenting Sponsor in this year’s Magical Kenya Open also held at Muthaiga in March, presented a cheque of Sh500,000, while Africa Data Centre donated Sh300,000 and Riley Falcon Security handed over a cheque of Sh100,000.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting event that gives a much-needed break from work, allows us time off with our customers and most importantly celebrates home-grown talent and excellence in sports," said Africa Data Centre’s Region Executive for East Africa, Dan Kwach

"As a company, we are committed to supporting initiatives that promote sports and wellness, and we believe that the Kasuku Cup is an excellent platform for this. The tournament will feature a range of exciting prizes for the winners, including a rotating trophy and golfing equipment. With such fantastic sponsors on board, we are confident that this year's tournament will be a huge success."

Riley Falcon Security’s Managing Director, Tobias See said: "We believe that sports plays a critical role in promoting health and wellness, and we are proud to be associated with this tournament."

Kasuku thanked the three sponsors and the founders of the tournament who have worked hard to make sure the event takes place.

“I am most grateful to ABSA, Africa Data Centre and Riley Security for their generous support. I feel very honoured and most grateful to all those good friends who found it necessary to start this event in recognition of what I have done in the game of golf in the country," said Kasuku.

He said this year's event is geared towards supporting the less fortunate caddies in the community as well as help grow the Junior Golf Foundation, which he helped found.

“During the 2023 tournament, we shall also be launching the Elisha Kasuku Foundation. The foundation’s core mission will be to assist and grow the game of golf among the caddies, junior golfers and professional golfers in Kenya," added Kasuku.

Kasuku started his sports career with athletics in 1975 where he represented Kenya in the World Walk Championship and other subsequent athletic competitions worldwide.