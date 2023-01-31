Four juniors set for Ladies Open Pro-Am event

Safaricom-sponsored quartet of Jacinta Njeri from Nakuru, Kanana Muthomi from Nairobi, Idda Rose from Coast and Vivienne Otunde from Kisii are all set for the 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am tournament scheduled for Wednesday at the Vipingo Ridge Baobab Course in Kilifi County.

The four are part of hundreds of junior golfers, who participated in last year’s Safaricom Golf Tour junior tournament, which was held across the country.

Jacinta Njeri, a class 8 pupil at the Ngala School of The Deaf in Nakuru County, said it is a dream come true to take part in an international event.

“I am so happy about this wonderful opportunity that Safaricom has made possible. I could never have imagined that one day I would get such an opportunity to meet and play with international professional golfers. I hope to learn a lot from the tournament,” said Njeri,16.

Last week, Safaricom’s mobile money service, M-pesa announced a Sh26.8 million sponsorship deal for the third edition of the Magical Kenya Ladies Golf Open set for February 2-5 at Vipingo Ridge.

About 100 junior golfers will benefit from a full-day coaching clinic with professional golfers.

The event has attracted 96 players from across the world, with the Kenyan team led by Naomi Wafula, Mercy Nyanchama, Nancy Wairimu and 16-year-old Chanelle Wangari.

The tournament is part of the Ladies European Tour, organised by U.COM Event.