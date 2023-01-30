KCB deposits Sh5m into Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) is the latest corporate to join the list of sponsors for this year’s Magical Kenya Ladies Open to be held at the PGA Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County from Thursday.

The bank has chipped in Sh5 million into the four-day event which is expected to bring together a field of 96 players including four local amateurs.

This will be first event of the season in the U-Com managed Ladies European Tour(LET) where Germany’s Esther Henseleit will be defending her title for the third time.

KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru said: “At the heart of our community engagement is sports sponsorship as it not only builds the careers of sportsmen and women but also a driver of our socio-economic wellbeing.



The Magical Kenya Ladies Open is a good platform for our Kenyan golfers to participate in international competitions which thus puts Kenya on the global map as a sports powerhouse.

“We are glad to note that the number of local players has increased to five this year, and look forward to cheering them on in the coming week," she added.

The Kenyan lady golfers who will be participating in this year’s edition include Naomi Wafula, Mercy Nyanchama, Nancy Wairimu, Chanelle Wangari and Jacquelyne Walters.

On his part, U.COM Event Managing Director Dirk Glittenberg said:

"We are grateful for KCB Bank's support for the upcoming 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open. Their dedication to promoting sports in Kenya is truly admirable and we are honored to have them as a sponsor."

"We appreciate their invaluable contributions to the success of this tournament. The 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open promises to be an exciting and thrilling event, featuring some of the world's top female golfers competing for the coveted trophy."

Apart from the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, KCB will be supporting the Safari Tour golf series with Sh1 million for the last two legs set for Karen Country Club (February 4-8) and Muthaiga Golf Club (February 18th-22).