Ex-Royal boss Okeyo wins Chairman’s Prize

Former Royal Nairobi Golf Club Chairman Odongo Mark Okeyo fought off a strong challenge from a rich field of 246 players plus a wet course condition, to clinch the overall title during the Chairman’s (Jetinder Thethy) prize golf tournament at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Saturday.

Okeyo, who served as chairman of the club in 2014 and who incidentally, was the person who proposed Thethy for the post of Vice and also chairmanship last December, carded a two rounds total of 73 points.

“This is a great day for me, winning Jetinder Thethy’s Chairman’s prize competition, having proposed him for the post of Vice Chairman and eventually the chairmanship last December. I am glad you did not let me down,’’ said Okeyo.

Playing off handicap 11, Okeyo carded 36 points during the first round on Friday before closing for 37 on Saturday in a round that included a birdie and six pars. He beat lady golfer Stella Ondimu and two others Brian Simbi and another former Royal chairman Francis Okwara by two points.

Ondimu took the second prize while Simbi and Okwara went home with the third and fourth prizes, while Paul Ngugi on 70 was fifth. One of the club’s leading amateurs Kevin Juma took the gross title on 154 (79,75).

Leading for the Friday round was Bernard Mwaura also a former chairman on 37, same as lady winner Caroline Kadikinyi.

Winning the Saturday round were Peter Kombe on 38 and Mary Kabiru who carded 35 points.

Taking the Past Chairmen’s prize for the two rounds was John Wachira on 61 points, while David Mogere was the best past chairman for the Friday round having carded 29, two points better than the Saturday winner Paul ichangi.

In the seniors category, Nyangaga Kaunda took the Friday prize on 35 and the ladies prize went to Mary Kibuga on 32. For the Saturday round, the seniors were led by Daniel Mwamati on 34 points, with Rosemary Kioni taking the ladies prize.

Taking the junior title was Cherise Wachora who posted 65 points while Korby Gatiramu and Kagame Handa won the Friday and Saturday prize.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, the outgoing Chairman Jetinder Thethy populary known at the club as “JT” thanked the club members for the great support he received during the year, and the big number of sponsors who made the event a great success.

“Your great contribution made this tournament a great success and I can't just thank you enough for what you have done. On the other hand, I must thank my family for their support,’’ said Thethy who paid great tribute to his late uncle Davinder Singh Thethy who introduced the game of golf in the family.

The event attracted a total of 27 corporates which included title sponsor Crown Paints, Ndovu Wealth Investment, CFAO Toyotam Stanbic Bank, Sanlam Investments, AMS properties, and Ziara Motors who had sponsored a hole in one.

At Machakos Golf Club, Peter Mikatu posted 44 points to win the Captain’s (Peter Kimatu) prize where Bernard Mutua emerged the men winner on 39 after beating Jackson Mbaluka on countback.

In third place on 38 was Ben Mumo who was two points better than Charles Obonyo, while Francis Musembi as fifth on 35 points. Leading the ladies was Catherine Wambui with 36, followed in second place by Felista Mutinda on 29 and Virginia Mutei on 28.

Taking the top prize among the guests was Margaret Njoki playing off handicap four who carded 34 points, to win by one point from Billy Kalya and Thika Sports Club Captain Ndegwa Thuku.

At Nandi Bears Club, the four-ball team of Boaz Sugut, Erick Choge, Josephat Acharo and Edwin Serem posted a total of 117 points to win the final leg of the KCB East Africa Tour golf series.

In second place was the team of David Sum, John Saina, Eileen Chepchumba, and Sosteen Biwot with a total of 107 points, Taking the individual title was Erick Choge on 42 points after a countback with Edwin Serem. The two teams will now join other 14 teams for the grand finale at Karen Country.

At Kericho Golf Club, Tobias Messo won the Isuzu golf tournament with a score of 41 points, while Victor Maiyo was the gross winner on 77 gross. The net men winner was Charles Siele on 38 same as lady winner Judy Kinyanjui.