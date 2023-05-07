Ex-Kiambu Deputy Governor Githinji wins Kasuku Cup

Former Kiambu County Deputy Governor Gerald Githinji ended his long drought for a title after winning the third edition of the popular Kasuku Cup golf tournament at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 24, Githinji put together an impressive 40 stable ford points, thanks to a great 23 points from the back nine to take the title home plus some fabulous take away prizes.

“I am very delighted winning this prestigious event, my very first major win in golf after a long struggle. I was playing with very interesting ladies including the legendary Florence Maina, and the fact that I was the only man in the team, I had the honour of teeing off first in every hole which kind of encouraged me to play well," said Githinji, who had posted 17 points in the first nine.

He beat the single figure handicapper David Ombisi who had posted three over par 74 gross to also finish on 40 points. He was however awarded the men’s first prize though after beating Philip Kungu and Patrick Njunge on countback.

Taking the gross title was Martin Mwangi with four over par 75, while in the ladies section, Susan Mwangi carded 38 points to win by two points from Beatrice Soy on 36 points. Leading the Jobase group which came up with the idea of the Kasuku Cup was Simon Abiero on 33 points, one better than George Kokoth who had posted 32 points.

The sponsors prize went to Lawrence Gitonga on 35 points, while leading the guests was Chris Isabwa with 36 points after beating Wycliffe Owino on countback. The event, which attracted a field of 220 players, was sponsored by Absa Bank, Africa Data Centre, and Riley Falcon Security as well as the members of Jobase.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Elisha Kasuku, a former Olympian Walker and one of the founders of the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), thanked Muthaiga Golf Club members for their support.