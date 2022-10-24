Chemutai Kenei wins Captain's Prize at Vet Lab

Handicap 25 Chemutai Kenei was in excellent form during the weekend as she beat a big field of over 200 golfers to emerge the overall winner of the Lady Captain’s Prize 2022 (Irene Kinyanjui) at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course.

Kenei carded 41 points to win well ahead of division one winner Hellen Manyara, who had posted 37 points to win by one point from Kenya Ladies champion Mercy Nyanchama, who was two points better than former Kenya Ladies Golf Union chairman Sarah Hoare.

In the second division, Anne Amran carded 38 points to win by one point from Mary Wambugu.

Grace Waiganjo was third with 36 points, while winning the third division was Wanjiku Mathu also on 36 points. Phillice Gitumbi took the third prize after posting 34 points.

Leading the lady guests was Ruth Omwansa with a score of 37, beating Susan Kihato by two points.

In the men’s section, Parv Kavia carded an impressive 42 points to emerge the winner, beating John Odhiambo four points.

Mbugua Muiruri was third on 38. Bee Jones emerged the ladies senior winner on 35 and the men senior winner was Musikari Kombo on 37 points.

In the junior section, Karoki Mathu posted 33 points to claim the prize, while junior lady winner was Vavya Nagda on 36 points. The Mixed Foursome title went to the pair of N. Wakahiu and K.Kaane on 48 points.

They won by six points from C.Kenei and Mose Gatundu and the pair of P. Ithau and Mbuvi Ngunze.

Leading the professionals was Mike Kisia, who brought home an excellent five under par 67 gross, to win ahead of Issaiah Otuke and Edwin Mudanyi, who both shot two under par 70 each.

Robinson Owiti and Mathew Omondi carded level par 72 to tie for fourth place.

At Karen Country Club, Gerald Macharia posted 41 points to claim the Chairman’s Prize after beating Davies Maina, while Nkiri Pasha was the lady winner on 39 points.

Anne Mahinda emerged the lady winner with a score of 45 points, while Kent Njuru emerged the guest winner on 45 points, five points better than Aisha Duba and Francis Wahome was third on 40 points.

During the Saturday event, defending champion Grace Mayiani posted 44 points to retain her title, with Chris Huka on 41 emerging the men winner.

He beat D.G. Muriithi and Henry Kithome by one point. Eliud Njoroge emerged the past chairman winner with a score of 39, while the ladies top prize went to Grace Gichuki on 41, winning ahead of Maryanne Kilonzi (40), and Eunice Koome on 39 points.

Njukia Kihara took the junior with a score of 37 points. He won by three points from Nathan Mwangi 34, while Jason Mulinge was third on 32 points.