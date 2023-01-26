Big field for ICEA King of the course at Nanyuki

A new “King of the Course’’ for the mountain region is expected this weekend as a field of 124 golfers converge on the short but very tricky par 72 Nanyuki Sports Club course in the fourth leg of the 2023 ICEALION King of the course golf series.

This weekend’s tournament, which brings together players from the Mountain regional clubs of Nyeri, Nyahururu and Nanyuki, and of course a big number of guests from Machakos, Ruiru and probably Thika Greens, comes after two interesting rounds at Thika Greens Golf Resort and Ruiru Sports Club. Both events attracted record entries, the first record of 160 players having been set by the season Opener at Machakos Golf Club.

With Nanyuki Sports Club’s very own Kevin Gitonga having set the ball rolling by claiming the Winner of Winners title at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club, it will be fire this weekend, with each and every golfer yearning to emerge top in order to represent the club at Machakos next January.

The January circuit, which has so far witnessed three weeks of high profile golf tournaments will wind up with this weekend’s tournament taking place below the peaks of Mt Kenya. The series will then be taking a deserved break after which it will be heading to the North Rift in May starting with Eldoret Sports Club for a curtain raising club night sponsorship.

This event will also feature a match play between Machakos sports club, Ruiru sports club and host Eldoret sports club before action moves to the hilly Nandi Bears Club the following day.

Back to Nanyuki sports club, the Golf Captain, William Nyamu stated, “The course is in great condition, with elevated greens and mature landscaping facing the glaciers on Mount Kenya. Lots of prizes, succulent choma on the course and lots of good music await golfers, courtesy of ICEA LION, the King of the Course title sponsor.”

Philip Lopokoiyit - CEO of ICEA LION Holdings and ICEALION General Insurance stated:

“ICEA LION takes great pride in sponsoring the King of the Course Golf Series for the sixth year in a row, with the intent to not only promote the sport and its enthusiasts, but also engage potential and existing clients across Kenya in a suitable environment. Our clients have been committed to the ICEA LION Brand which we value and do not take for granted. We welcome you all and look forward to an exciting time in Nanyuki,’’ said the CEO.

Meanwhile for those not travelling to Nanyuki, Thika Greens Golf Resort is probably the best place to be this weekend as club captain Henry Kinyua, the fourth captain of the club, is staging the Captain’s Prize, the very first one since 2019 where he has promised a great day for golfers.

“I am welcoming all golfers to come and enjoy a great day of golf with the usual nyama choma, drinks and entertainment till late, and for those who do not wish to drive away during the night, can spend in our luxurious accommodation suites and villas, being offered on a very friendly golfers price,’’ said Kinyua.

Kinyua said the course just like during the ICEALION King of The course event, is still in great condition and the big field of 200 players drawn are out for a great weekend.

On the other hand, most of the Machakos golfers who are not travelling to Nanyuki, will be equally busy at home as the Lady Captain Rehema Okal is staging the Lady Captain’s Prize where over 100 players were drawn.

Down at the Coast, it will be the turn for the Chairman’s (Akram Sheikh) prize which has attracted a big field of over 200 players who will be battling it out for an array of prizes being offered in the various divisions.

