Golf: Juniors crowned as Nairobi Local Tour ends

The NCBA Bank-sponsored Nairobi Local Tour junior tournament came to a close on Sunday with a thrilling final round at the Muthaiga Golf Club.



The eight-leg tour, which began in November 2022, aimed to promote junior golf in Kenya and was organised by U.S. Kids Golf and the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF).

Taking the title in the boys' 15-18 year old category was Krish Shah of Vet Lab with 80 gross, followed by Kevin Anyien with 85.

Muthaiga’s Junaid Manji was the winner in the 13-14 year-old boys' category, scoring an impressive 71 gross, beating Shashwat Harish on 78 by seven shots.

On the other hand, Yuvraj Rajput won the 12 year old boys' category with 85 gross, and Mwathi Gicheru was the champion among the 11 year olds with 76 gross.

In the boys' younger categories, Palash Tank was the winner among the 10 year-olds with 40 strokes, while Adam Nesbitt earned bragging rights among the nine-year olds with 39 strokes.

Jeff Kibe, Ivan Kimutai, and Trevvy Mungai were the winners among the eight, seven and six year olds.

Junior Golf Foundation President Regina Gachora (right) awards the Girls' 15-18 years overall winner Maryam Mwakitawa during the Nairobi Local Tour junior tournament at the Muthaiga Golf Club on January 22, 2023. Photo credit: Pool

The girls' categories saw Maryam Mwakitawa star among the 15-18 year-olds having scored 84 gross, followed by Antonia Mbuthia who scored 88.

Audrey Gachora as expected clinched the 13-14 year olds' title with 81 gross and Rohini Shah came second with 88 gross.

Sophia Nesbitt starred among the 11-12 year-olds having hit 82 gross ahead of Cherono Kipkorir who came in second with 86.

Aria Dodhia was the winner among the 9-10 year old girls with 41 gross, followed by Kanana Muthomi who managed 42. Finally, Wairimu Koi was awarded the 8 years and under girls’ category with 43 gross.

NCBA Group MD John Gachora noted the importance of the tournament in advancing golf in Kenya and pledged the company’s support moving forward.

"The tournament was exciting and it's clear that the future of Kenyan golf is bright going by the level of golf skills displayed by the juniors. We are proud to have sponsored this tournament and to have played a part in promoting junior golf in Kenya. We look forward to supporting the growth and development of the sport in the country for years to come," he said.

The tour, which took place during the school holidays, featured eight events played across Thika, Windsor, Karen, Muthaiga, Royal, Sigona and Vet Lab golf clubs.