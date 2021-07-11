Bernard Simiyu wins Mombasa leg of Nation Classic

Benard Simiyu

Mombasa County Deputy Governor Dr. William Kingi (right) with the overall winner Benard Simiyu during the Awards Ceremony for Nation Classic Golf Series at the Mombasa Golf Course on July 10,  2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Junior Golf Foundation Coast (JGF) Representative Alice Wahome thanked the Mombasa County for supporting the junior golf programme, saying it will go along way in their search for talents from the schools golf programme.
  • Kingi said the County will support the juniors to play in the JGF golf series tournament in Machakos this coming weekend.

Despite the current tough conditions of the Links Mombasa Golf Club course, veteran golfer Bernard Simiyu beat a field of 146 golfers to emerge top in the second leg of the 2021 Nation Classic golf series over the weekend.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.