Awiti wins Safaricom Tour sixth leg at Eldoret

Nyanza-based Alice Awiti emerged the overall winner of the sixth leg in the ongoing Safaricom Golf Tour held at the nine-hole Eldoret Golf Club course on Saturday.

The high handicapper (54) Awiti produced an amazing 49 points on the tough course, a score that was made up of 23 points in the outward nine and 26 points at the closing nine, to book herself a tour to Vipingo in Kilifi County for the grand finale at the PGA Baobab Course in August.

For the win being her first in her short golfing career, Awiti was very excited but at the same time surprised for her major victory. “My win today is a big surprise in my golfing career. This is my first time winning a tournament and it really makes me feel proud and work hard for more. Though my performance was up to mark, I experienced some few challenges in my putting which I will now have to go and work on as I prepare to compete in the grand finale,” she said.

Awiti fended off the challenge from Anthony Yano, Sylvia Tanui and Nilam Shah, in a four-ball tournament holing a birdie on the seventh, 11th and 15th holes with three pars to emerge the tournament’s winner.

Saturday’s senior event drew 140 senior golfers from North Rift and its environs including the Nyanza and Western region counties of Kisumu, Kakamega and Trans Nzoia. Awiti joins former caddie Cyprian Bundi of Nanyuki, junior Golfer Leo Gitonga (Limuru), Zain Manji (Muthaiga), Lydia Jebichii (Nyanza) and Simon Kimatu of Machakos. The five emerged overall winners in the first five legs of the Tour.

In the men’s category, home player Anand Lakhani scored 43 points to emerge the winner ahead of Ken Kogo who carded 41 points. Meanwhile, veteran lady golfer Fatma Some posted 44 points to claim the top spot in the Ladies’ Category, winning ahead of Catherine Gatau who scored 41 points.

In the subsidiary events, Peter Maritim and Faith Chemutai won the longest drive contest, with Risper Barasa taking home the Safaricom Staff Prize after garnering 37 points.

The junior event which attracted 62 players, mostly drawn from the region, was still on at the time of writing. Safaricom which has set aside Sh100 million for the Tour, is staging a total of 14 tournaments including a similar number of junior events as part of its commitment to support the development of golf through the Junior Golf Foundation which has embarked in a campaign to tap and nurture young talent. Besides the tournaments, the foundation has also been using the events to register new juniors who would like to start playing the game.

The JGF membership is Sh1,000 renewable annually which gives the JGF members access to play golf at any golf club at a small fee of Sh120. At the same time JGF has been conducting junior golf clinics also courtesy of Safaricom.