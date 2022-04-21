Safaricom Tour moves to the nine-hole Eldoret Club

The Safaricom Golf Tour, which also includes Junior and Caddie events, heads to the North Rift town of Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County, for the sixth leg at the nine-hole Eldoret Golf Club course on Saturday.

One of the most colourful and well organized golf tours in the country, the 14-leg Safaricom Golf Tour, which will end with the Grand Finale at the magnificent Baobab Course in Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County in August, has so far seen over 1,000 senior golfers and a similar number of junior golf participate.

In order to make the Tour more attractive, the giant telco has teamed up with other partners such as Huawei who have been offering very attractive items at their stands in every event.

Like the first five tournaments, this weekend’s event at the tight Eldoret course, has players drawn from clubs like Kitale, Nandi Bears, Kakamega and the hosting club.

The weekend starts with the Corporate event for the senior golfers.

The competition offers a great opportunity for Safaricom to interact with its regular customers and potential ones from the region.

Junior event will be held on Sunday where, besides those who will be playing in the various age categories, there will be a golf clinic for those who are keen to learn the game.

The Corporate event has attracted a field of 136 players including Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Alex Tolgos, home club professional Andrew Chelogoi, and John Barorot.

“Our last five legs have attracted huge turnouts in all the regions we have toured. Having our sixth leg at the ‘City of Champions’ is yet another chance of advancing our goal of nurturing young talent and demystifying the sport. This region is known for producing athletics champions and I believe we can do so in golf as well,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

The Tour, which was launched in on January 22 at the semi-public Golf Park course, has so far visited Nanyuki, Limuru, Muthaiga, Nyanza Golf Club Kisumu and Machakos Golf Club, the only golf club in Eastern region.

The Tour was launched in partnership with the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) and the National Caddies Association.

Young participants can register with Junior Golf Foundation for Sh1,000, which will enable them to access any golf club across the country for a year.

From Eldoret, the Tour will return to Nairobi for the seventh leg at Karen Country Club on May 13, before the Coast leg at Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa on May 21.

Other clubs which will also hosts the Tour, are Kericho, Kitale, Royal Nairobi, Nakuru, Kenya Air Force, and Vet Lab Sports Club.