All set for KPA golf series finale

The 2022 Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Corporate golf series' fourth and final leg will be held on Saturday at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa.

The first leg was held in Kakamega in March and brought together golfers from both Western and Nyanza Regions.

This was followed by the second leg in Nakuru, while the third leg was held at Muthaiga Golf Club in September, where Vet Lab Sports Club’s Dennis Musau beat former Royal Nairobi Golf Club Captain Sylvester Odhiambo on countback with 41 points to claim the title.

“Mombasa is the maritime hub for KPA operations through to the hinterland that it serves, hence the need for the need for the final leg to be hosted in the port city.

The popular tournament is important to KPA as its used to appreciate customers and a platform for getting feedback as well," said KPA Ag. Managing Director Ambassador John Mwangemi, who along with the KPA Board Chairman General (rtd) Joseph Raymond Kibwana will lead senior KPA executives during the weekend tournament at Nyali.

The event had by Wednesday afternoon attracted a field of 250 golfers. The guests include Kakamega Golf Chairman Bruce Madete, Karen golfers led by Jeremy Ngunze, Muthaiga’s Wachira Mahihu and James Ondigo and former Kenya Golf Union Chairman Ben Omuodo.

Besides the club members, some of the players expected include top executives in the Tea industry such as Wesley Bosuben of James Finlay, Jacob Kamau of the Union of Tea Brokers, Lawrence Odhiambo of Swiss-Singapore Overses Enterprises and Thusara De Silver of Empire Tea EPZ.