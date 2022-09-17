Musau edges Odhiambo on countback to win KPA golf series

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Dennis Musau beat former Royal Nairobi Golf Club captain Sylvester Odhiambo on countback to take home the overall title during the third leg of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Corporate Golf series at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Friday.

Playing off handicap 19, Musau started poorly at the front nine where he managed only two pars, with a scratch at the sixth for 16 points.

He, however, made tremendous improvement at the back nine where he parred the 10th, 11th, 13th and 15th, birdied the 16th and finished with back-to-back pars at the 17th and 18, having bogeyed only the 12th and a double at the par four-14th for an impressive 25 points and a total of 41 points.

“I enjoyed playing here, and the good company I had also added to my playing well. The course is great and easy to score if one stays on course," said Musau.

Odhiambo, also a former captain at Mombasa Golf Club, started well at the front nine where he was able to post 24 points after making four pars and two birdies, but things did not go well at the back nine.

A scratch at the 10th seemed to have triggered a number of bogeys despite making pars in all the par threes, for 18 points, to lose the overall title to Musau on countback.

Odhiambo however took the men’s top prize with Muthaiga’s Edwin Mucai on 40 points finishing second.

Royal Nairobi’s Herman Odera beat former Kenya number one amateur Wachira Mahihu and Sam Kairu both of Muthaiga, to finish third overall.

Meanwhile, taking the first prize among the many staff was Charles Odoo with 35 points, winning by five points from Japheth Obonyo.

Paul Koech was third on 28 points just a point better than Terry Odoo. Leading the ladies among the club members, was Muthaiga’s vice Lady Captain Lucy Njoroge who beat Olive Njagi on countback with 37 points.

Taking the longest drive for the men at the 18th hole was Eddie Ouko while Kiambu’s Joyce Wanjiru took the ladies title, with John Foro emerging the winner of the nearest to pin prize.

KPA Acting Managing Director Ambassador John Mwangemi congratulated all the golfers who participated in the event.