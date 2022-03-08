Aga Khan Academy friends organise charity golf contest

Friends of the Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa have organised a golf tournament at the Nyali Golf Club to raise funds for the school’s Talent Identification Programme (TID).

In the programme, exceptional Grade Six students across Kenya from marginalised backgrounds are identified and given a full scholarship for seven years to attend the academy, which is an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School.

“Access to quality education should not be limited to those who are able to afford it but should be made available to all talented students regardless of their backgrounds,” said Abdul Samji, one of the tournament’s planners.

“Through this event and our continuous support, we hope to support the Academy in continuing to produce global leaders of tomorrow,” he said.

By identifying exceptional students from a range of socio-economic, ethnic and religious backgrounds, and giving them a world-class education, the academy aims to prepare leaders who will shape the development of their societies.

In recent years, beneficiaries of the programme have received full scholarships from universities of their choice.