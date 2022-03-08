Aga Khan Academy friends organise charity golf contest

Nyali Golf and Country Club

A golfer follows his tee at the Nyali Golf & Country Club. The Club has joined the growing list of organisations that have embraced the use of clean solar power after it signed a lease with Redavia, a multinational solar energy provider.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In recent years, beneficiaries of the programme have received full scholarships from universities of their choice.
  • The lobby has invited golf players to participate in the event.

Friends of the Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa have organised a golf tournament at the Nyali Golf Club to raise funds for the school’s Talent Identification Programme (TID).

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.