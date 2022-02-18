ABSA pump Sh56 million into Magical Kenya Open

ABSA MD Jeremy Awori and Kenya Open Golf Limited tournament director Patrick Obath

ABSA managing director Jeremy Awori signs a dummy cheque of Sh56 million as sponsorship towards Magical Kenya Open as Kenya Open Golf Limited tournament director Patrick Obath looks on at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on February 18, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • ABSA managing director Jeremy Awori paid great tribute to the Kenya Open Golf Limited for its continued effort to make sure that the event grows from strength to strength
  • Kenya Open Golf Limited tournament director Patrick Obath who represented the KOGL chairman Peter Kanyago, thanked ABSA for having remained a key partner of the Open for more than a decade now


ABSA Bank are the presenting sponsors of this year’s Magical Kenya Open scheduled for March 3 to 6 at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

