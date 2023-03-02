Absa announce Sh2.7 million sponsorship for local pros at Magical Kenya Open

Eight professional golfers and one amateur who qualified for the 2023 Magical Kenya Open will benefit from a Sh2.7 million support from the Open’s Presenting Sponsors Absa.

Making the announcement at Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday morning, Absa Bank Kenya Interim Managing Director Yusuf Omari said the money, amounting to Sh300,000 per player is besides other items the players need during the tournament.

Omari said, “We expect this year’s tournament to be competitive and as a brand, we are standing alongside our local pros who have done well in the past by making it to the final entry list. We understand that these players have huge ambitions coming into the tournament, and as a bank that believes in bringing possibilities to life, our investment goes to them to ensure they have everything they need to effectively compete against world-class golfers."

The eight Kenyan pros are Mike Kisia from Vet Lab, Simon Ngige (Thika), Daniel Nduva (Nyali), Justus Madoya (Great Rift Valley Golf Resort), Dismas Indiza (Kakamega), Mutahi Kibugu (Muthaiga), Samuel Njoroge(Railway) and Greg Snow of Muthaiga.

Omari said the sponsorship had also been extended to amateur sensation, Njoroge Kibugu, who given his stellar performance last year has set the stage for a highly anticipated tournament. He said the sponsorship will go a long way in facilitating the golfers to effectively participate in the tournament and inspire a good performance by the team.

Omari further explained the inspiration behind the sponsorship is the fact that the tournament resonates with the bank’s brand spirit of Africanacity, which is the distinct ability and determination to always find ingenious ways to get things done despite the challenges people face.

“The cash support of Sh300,000 is to assist in meeting tournament costs such as registration and caddie fees. Additionally, players who make the cut and finish at the top 20 will receive Sh500,000 each, while those who make it for the final top 10 will receive Sh1 million. Absa will also supply the players with branded kits and golf balls for the entire duration of the tournament,’’ added Omari.

Speaking on behalf of the pros, Daniel Nduva thanked Absa for the continued support over the years and urged Kenyans to rally behind them as they prepare to compete in the tournament.

"We are grateful to Absa Bank for this invaluable support and promise to make the country proud in this tournament,” he said.

With a prize purse of $2 million (an estimated Sh254 million), the 2023 edition will bring together 156 golfers from around the world, including the eight Kenyan pros, six Kenyan amateurs, and two regional players.

Among international golfers scheduled to participate in this year's tournament include 2022 champion Ashun Wu from China, Spaniard Adrián Otaegui, Scottish Richie Ramsay and 2021 winner South Africa’s Justin Harding.

Two weeks ago, Absa Bank Kenya announced an overall investment of Sh70 million as the Official Presenting Partner for the Open in line with the bank’s long-term commitment to sports such as golf and athletic.

Meanwhile at the local scene, Friday will be the day for Kids to Kids fund raising golf tournament at Vet Lab Sports Club, an event being organised by the Christ Church Outreach Ministry to the neediest children from the slums in Westlands, Nairobi.

The purpose of the fundraising event is to raise funds to support a target of Sh50 million to help 30 children each year with nutrition and education, then integrate them into the National Education System.

Entry fee per player will be Sh2,500. The fundraising event is being sponsored by Co-operative Bank, Mayfair Insurance, Eden Event Planners, Astra Dental, KCB, Nam Builders, Twiga Foods, Stellar Physio, and Friends of ACK Christ Church.



The Kids to Kids was established in 1995, as an initiative of a group of ladies who independently reached out and fed some street children just outside the Mall at the Westlands Roundabout in Nairobi. It soon found a home in the then Children’s Church (now Christ Church) where the children were received with open arms and overflowing love.

Weekend fixtures

Ruiru

Saturday: LADY CAPTAIN'S PRIZE (CATHERINE WAMBUI KILONZO) : First Tee: 6:30 G Muchemi, J Muruthi, S Mwaura, T Kiragu; 6:40 G Wachira, J Kariuki, M Wambui, T Joh; 6:50 Suleiman K, J P Muraguri, M Kimotho, Fr Gaitho ; 7:00 G Ndungu, C Njoroge, S Kingara, I Wamoro ; 7:10 L Obonyo, J Kimani, S Kingori, M Njuguna; 7:20 D Muiruri, E Wachira, J Wangari, A Kimani ; 7:30 M Wanyeri, K Wandera, R Kamau, E Njau ; 7:40 C Karanja, A Abere, B Ngima, M Nyaga; 7:50 D Geita, A Mburi, B Kanyi, A Miru; 8:00 F Kinyanjui, J Gitau, S Irungu, L Mwangi; 8:10 M Miingi, D Kemunto, A Monari, Lindijer M; 8:20 Mary N, W Gachoka, Lydia M, J Njeru; 8:30 J Kamwere, J Njenga, M Nduati, P Theche; 8;40 Sponsor x 4; 8:50 M Mbue, W Kebuchi, E Moki, J Theuri ; 9:00 Sponsor x 4; 11:00 Captain x 4; 11:10 Sponsor x 4; 11:20 Sponsor x 4; 11:30 D Milla, J Mwaura, T Rotich, M Kinuthia; 11:40 C Wambui, P Kigwe, Barbra W, Sponsor; 11:50 J Mureithi, J Waweru, M Kenji, J G Mwangi; 12:00 J Kambo, J G Mwangi, M Kenji, J Wahome; 12:10 J Kilonzo, G Wabuti, Sophie N; 12:20 Maj Mwaura, R Mwaura, J Kanari, Mary K; 12:30 J Kihungu, S Mureithi, Magdalene M; 12:40 Sponsor x 4; 12:50 Sponsor x 4; 13:00 Rahab N, Jonhson M, Limuru x 2; Tenth Tee: 6:30 R Mukami, A Wamahia, C Njeru, L Maina; 6:40 S K Nyingi, I Githinji, P M Mwangi, I Kamutu; 7:00 Jinnel M, L Wangeci, N Wambaire, Flaciah G; 7:10 G Keru, R Njuguna, A Kanyori, P Nuthu ; 7:20 E Mwiti, D Kanyi, S Muiruri, P Kiogora; 7:40 S W Irungu, W Njoroge, A Muigai, L Njuguna; 7:50 J Muendo, E Njagi, K Waituika, L Mwaura; 8:00 Janet M, E Kariuki, M Kibera, C Gitonga ; 8:10 J Nyaga, E Muoria, E Murunga, Jimm K; 8:20 Sharon M, M Murigi, A Mwaura, E Njau; 8:30 P Kiarie, Hellen M, N Macharia, M Nderitu; 8:40 W Kimondo, W Wanjaiya, C Mathagu, Adah M; 8:50 Sponsor x4; 9:00 Sponsor x 4; 11:00 W Kagicha, P Mwaura, B Ngugi, G Njuguna; 11:10 Eng J Maina, S Kanyora, I Nguku, H Mwaura; 11:20 William K, B Waweru, Sammy M, L Nganga; 11:30 J Ngugi, Z Muigai, K Mwangi, K Munyua; 11:40 E Kiragu, G Miano, A Ngumba, G Kouma; 11:50 D Watunu, T Mwaura, M Chege, P Karir; 12:00 Winnie K, Margaret K, P Ngugi, T Kamunya; 12:10 J Mathenge, Grace W, Dr R T Kamau, J Ndirangu; 12:20 E Ngugi, C Kamene, S Mukururi, P Karobia; 12:30 P Ngunjiri, J Njogu, S Wanja, C Muchoki; 12:40 D Waruinge, A K Ndungu, A Machocho, K Wangondu; 12:50 J Wangombe, B Ogwayo, S Simiyu J Ngugi:



Machakos

Saturday; Karibu Homes Golf Tournament; 6:30 F.Maithya, J.Mbaluka, J.Kioko, Rev.Masaka; 7:04 M.Mwai, S.Mbole, K.Maingi; 7:12 J.Nzioka,N.Mwaniki; S.Kimilu; 7:36 B.Mandere, MN.Kinuthia, S.Makau, E.Saluny; 7:44 F.Musyimi, J.Nzioka,R.Muathe, N.Musau; 7:52 P:E, P:E, P:E, P:E; 8:00 C.Kithuku, N.Ngari, M.Makau; 8:08 SponsorX4; 8:16 P:E, P:E, P;E, P:E; 8:24 Maj.Mumo, LM.Kamba, J.Ndunda, J.Nzioki; 8:32 D.Salaton, B.Muthigani, J.Mucheru, A.Muthigani; 8:40 M.Kavita, R.Muli, F.Mativo; 8:48 B.Siro, G.Muthoka, A.Juma, T.Mutei; 8:56 SM.Musyoka, S.Kimatu, M.Litali, A.Mohamed; PM Draw; 11:04 J.Malatu, J.Kilinda, A.Kolli, J.Nzau; 11:12 J.Mboya, J.Mbaluka, SK.Theuri, B.Muithya; 11:20 J.Musomba, P.Kimatu, C.Kimiti, Gen.Musomba; 11:28 B.Odhiambo, N.Kariuki, CJ.Mwaura, B.Nyagechi; 11:36 K.Munyao, M.Kioko, W.Musili, S.Mwendwa; 11:44 E.Kivavi, S.Okundi, R.Okal, J.Okal; 11:52 P.Mutinga, C.Kaloki, B.Chuma, M.Katuku; 12:00 Prof.Maalu, C.Kikuvi, E.Kimeu, D.Mwangangi; 12:08 J.Ndunda, F.Njeru, T.Musyoka, J.Liku; 12:16 S.Singh, BM.Mungata, J.Kiondo, T.Ruhiu; 12:24 D.Mila, J.Mwaura, D.Wahome, J.Kavivya; 12:32 G.Muuo, M.Kioko, A.Wachira, C.Mutemi; Post Entries Accepted;

Vet Lab

Friday; Venue: ACK CHRIST CHURCH KIDS TO KIDS CENTRE CHARITY GOLF DAY; Sponsored by: Co-operative Bank, Mayfair Insurance, Eden Event Planners, Astra Dental, KCB, Nam Builders, Twiga Foods, Stellar Physio, Friends of ACK Christ Church; First Tee: 8.00 P. Nandwa-Asura, M. Munyeria, S. Mutai, M. Maina; 8.08 Anox4; 8.16 Anox4; 8.24 L. Damba, A. Ladak, B. Kariuki, P. Ating’a; 8.35 J. Ngige, M. Gathecha, R. Gitau, Ano; Afternoon Draw, First Tee; 11.52 C. Kamari, J. Rwambo, C. Nderitu, A. Tito; 12.00 KCB x2 Astra Dental X2; 12.08 J. Mutuota x 4; 12.16 Mayfair Insurance x4; 12.24 D. Kimani x 4; 12.32 R. Olonde X 4; 12.40 J. Paul, J. Mburu, I. Gichia, B.M. Mbai; 12.48 J. Gachihio, M. Gaiti, S. Kagwi, P. Mbichire; 12.56 K. Ngengi X 4; 1.04 H. Olaka x 4; 1.12 S. Mbugua X 4; 1.20 K. Macharia, E. Nyamu, A. Hicks, W. Mburu; 1.28 W. Gituku x2, Daniel x 2; Afternoon Draw Tenth Tee; 11.52 I. Okwirry, J. Mwaniki, N. Mwangi, C. Kigwe; 12.00 C. Njoroge, G. Kanyua, N. Kariuki, E. Munene; 12.08 C. Gacicio, E. Gacicio, J. Wakahora, P. Wakahora; 12.16 J. Kahi, F. Makoni, M. Muraguri, I. Makoni; 12.24 S. Magemi x 4; 12.32 G. Okeyo x 4; 12.40 Mayfiar Insurance x 4; 12.48 Lake Naivasha Resort x 4; 12.56 R. Sobayeni, G. M. Macharia, N. Kihungu, G. Obuon; 1.04 S. Gakunga x 4; 1.12 Co-operative Bank x 4; 1.20 Co-operative Bank x 4; 1.28 Nam Builders x 4; Tomorrow; March Monthly Mug; First Tee; 6:30 J. Chudasama, Tejal Shah, S. Kinuthia, S. Mwatha; 6:40 P. Njuguna, C. Maitho, Ano; 6:50 C. Munyori, K. Kinuthia, B. Mabango; 7:00 R. Rupra, N. Hirani, S. Dossaji, Raj Shah; 7:10 N. Nagda, Ano, Ano; 7:20 P. Gichuru, W. Okello, N. Njiraini, P. Gitumbi; 7:30 E. Munene, Ian Njoroge, A. Shankla, F. Frimpong; 7:40 V. Oyango, F. Ogutu, Ano; 7:50 Junior Tannahill ×4; 8:00 D. Mwangi, W. Mathu, M. Kiunjuri, V. Wanyoike; 8:10 M. Haria, K. Shah, Shitul Shah, R. B. Shah; 8:20 Rohit Shah, K. Gretton, M. Kombo, G. Warui; 8:30 Brian Akun, T. Opar, R. Bore, S. Dean; 8:40 J. Otieno, I. Samani, W. Wanjuki, G. Gathitu. 11:30 K. Okumu, W. Nadida, K. Ondieki; 11:40 Matindi Patrick, R. Kimani, F. Kioni, S. Chege; 11:50 H. Koriri, J. Nderitu, M. Karanja, S. Ngugi; 12:00 T. Thanawalla, D. Mukabi, C. Kanyiri; 12:10 C. Jobanputra, J. Raithatha, D. Thakkar, S. Thakkar; 12:20 O. Plakalovic, Paul Nderitu, O. F. Kibuna, A. Raythatha; 12:30 E. Ng’ethe ×4; 12:40 Anik Patel ×4; 12:50 V. Landa ×4; 1:00 S. Samani, N. Chandarana, H. Joshi, R. Lakhani; 1:10 F. Mwaniki, F. Wahome, E.Kiruja, J. Mugo; 1:20 K. Shah, G. Sehmi, A.Dhadialla;. Tenth Tee; 7:10 Aahil Shah, T. Gitumbi, Ano; 7:20 N. Ndegwa, N. Mwangi, E. Mokaya, E. Maritim; 7:30 K. Njoroge, S. Maina, G. Kabuuri, M. Chege; 7:40 V. Tank, H. Tank, P. Tank, J. Kimani; 7:50 R. Mwarania, J. Kioko, P. Githua, J. Njuguna; 8:00 A. Manji, J. Manji, Ano; 8:10 M. Bector, J. Osoro, E. Wakarima; 8:20 I. Wamara, K.Muhoro, G. Ng’ang’a, J. Kagigite; 8:30 F. Musila, P. Karing’u, H. Kamuti, F.Muthiani; 8:40 Manav Shah, P. Kavia, M. Kanyi; 11:30 C. Kamari, F. Ngigi, S. Atsiaya; 11:40 E. Muthui, P. Kuria, F. Mbuthia, J. Muriithi; 11:50 A. Mugisha, E. Mugisha, Guest, Guest; 12:00 Muthaiga Courtesy ×4; 12:10 K. Bosire, Ano,Ano; 12:20 Muthaiga Courtesy; 12:40 S. Siyani, G. Patel, S. Siyani; 12:50 N. Savla, Deep Shah, Keval Shah, M.Gorassia;.



Windsor