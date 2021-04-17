Ziyech fires Chelsea into FA Cup final at Wembley

Chelsea's Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech celebrates after scoring the opening goal of their English FA Cup semi-final match against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in north west London on April 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Adam Davy | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chelsea are through to the FA Cup final.
  • Chelsea will now play either Leicester City or Southampton in the final.

