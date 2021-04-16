Foden will do his talking on the pitch: Guardiola

Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden (right) celebrates scoring their second goal with his team-mate Manchester City's English defender Kyle Walker and Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola during their Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg match against BVB Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, western Germany, on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Wolfgang Rattay | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It was posted just moments after Foden had left the pitch in Germany on Wednesday.
  • It was later deleted and Foden has reportedly since severed ties with the company responsible.

London

