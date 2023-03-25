WPL: Vihiga, Gaspo win big to remain locked at the top

Vihiga Queens remained top of Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) table after a 3-0 win over Kayole Starlets at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega county on Saturday.

After 13 matches, Vihiga lead the league standings with 28 points, same as Gaspo Women who are second.

Midfielder Anita Namata opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Maureen Ater added the second, her seventh goal of the season in the 68th minute.

New signing Providence Khasiala made it three for the hosts in the 80th minute. This was her second goal for Vihiga since joining the team earlier this month.

Kayole remain bottom of the log with -12 points having forfeited one match, given two walkovers and lost 10 games.

In another match played on Saturday, relegation-threatened Kangemi Ladies lost their 12th match of the season after they were thrashed 6-1 by Gaspo Women at Gems Cambridge School in Rongai, Kajiado county.

Midfielder Diana Wacera scored a hat-trick in the 46th, 89th and 92nd minutes. Lydia Akoth, Emily Okute, Ann Nabwire were on target in the 45th, 62nd and 64th minutes respectively.

Gaspo missed a penalty in the 61st minute after Leah Andiema's effort was saved by Lydia Juma.

Daisy Cherop scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the dying minutes of the second half after she dribbled past Gaspo defenders to score.

The Gatundu-based side are now unbeaten in 12 home matches, a run that has seen them emerge as strong title contenders this season.

"I was impressed by how my girls played today. We are still in the title race and focused on winning our remaining league matches," said Gaspo coach James Ombeng'.

Kangemi head coach Collins Tiego blamed his first choice goalkeeper Lydia Juma for the defeat.

"We played well because we dominated the game but we could not use our chances. Our goalkeeper also seemed too relaxed between the sticks and that costed us," said Tiego.

Ulinzi Starlets upset Trans Nzoia Falcons 3-2 at Ndura Sports Complex in Kitale to move third on 25 points.

Ulinzi's Mercy Airo scored a brace as new signing Fasila Adhiambo added the third goal. Linda Kihara also scored a brace for Falcons.

Saturday results

Vihiga Queens 3 Kayole Starlets 0,

Trans Nzoia Falcons 2 Ulinzi Starlets 3,

Gaspo Women FC 6 Kangemi Ladies 1,