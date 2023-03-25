NSL: All Stars stun Shabana in Kisumu

Kevin Owino

Kibera Black Stars' Kevin Owino (left) vies for the ball with Shabana's Vincent Nyabuto during their National Super League match on February 8, 2023 at Ligi Ndogo grounds.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Willis Opondo scored the solitary goal with a tap-in past Shabana goalkeeper Erick Ongiri in the 32nd minute
  • Shabana's hopes of getting an equaliser were dented when their key player Bernard Otieno was red carded in the 79th minute
  • In other matches played on Saturday, Vihiga United beat visiting Naivas FC 2-0, while Assad settled for a 1-1 draw with Coastal Heroes in Ukunda

Kisumu All Stars Saturday halted Shabana's impressive run in the National Super League after edging them 1-0 at Moi Stadium, Kisumu. 

Willis Opondo scored the solitary goal with a tap-in past Shabana goalkeeper Erick Ongiri in the 32nd minute.

Shabana's hopes of getting an equaliser were dented when their key player Bernard Otieno was red carded in the 79th minute.

Shabana coach Sammy Okoth attributed the loss to laxity of his players. 

“My boys struggled a lot and failed to utilise great chances at our disposal,” he said.

While he was reluctant to weigh in on the red card, Okoth blamed the referee for failing to take charge of the game and succumbing to pressure from Kisumu All Stars fans.

Kisumu All Stars Coach Andrew Aroka said the win has motivated his team after moving two places on the log from position 10 to eight.

“It is not easy to win against the team at the top of the table but our strategy seems to have worked,” he said.

In other matches played on Saturday, Vihiga United beat visiting Naivas FC 2-0, while Assad settled for a 1-1 draw with Coastal Heroes in Ukunda.

