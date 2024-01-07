WPL: Debutante Moranga scores four goals as Vihiga Queens shine

Defending champions Vihiga Queens continue to dominate the Football Kenya Football Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) after a resounding 6-0 victory over Wadadia Women at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

New signing striker Emily Morang'a from Nyakach Girls' High School made a strong debut scoring four goals and providing two assists. She replaced midfielder Janet Moraa Bundi, who joined Tanzania Premier League side Yanga Princess.

Morang'a found the net in the 17th, 38th, 40th, and 63rd minutes, while midfielder Vivian Akinyi scored in the 60th minute.

FKF-WPL top scorer striker Tumaini Waliula also added her ninth goal of the season in the 10th minute.

After 10 rounds of matches, Vihiga lead the table with 24 points, while Wadadia remain in position five with 12 points. At Police Sacco Grounds in Nairobi, Kenya Police Sacco entertained the home crowd with a 4-2 victory over Bunyore Starlets.

Captain Puren Alukwe scored a first-half hat-trick and midfielder Lydia Akoth added another in the 26th minute.

Bunyore Starlets managed to score through Bracksides Itambo and Dorica Ayako in the second and 31st minutes respectively.

The win propelled Kenya Police Bullets to second place in the league standings with 19 points, while Bunyore Starlets are in ninth place with nine points.

Bullets coach Beldine Odemba is confident the team can clinch the league title with such performances.

"The competitive nature of the league is evident after every match. The aim of every team is to win the title and we are also in the race. We will tackle one match at a time because we have not lost any match so far this season," said Odemba.

“We were punished for individual mistakes. We resumed late from the festive season and we did not get enough time to train together. We played well despite conceding four easy goals but we at least scored,” said Bunyore coach Timothy Ondeko.

In another match, Soccer Assassins failed to capitalize on home advantage against Kibera Girls Soccer, suffering a 3-2 defeat at Mamboleo Grounds in Kisumu.

Maximilla Robi of Kibera opened the scoring in the seventh minute, followed by Nancy Atako's brace in the 10th and 87th minutes.

Charity Midewa pulled one back for Assassins in the 15th minute before defender Pauline Ochieng of Kibera scored an own goal in the 19th minute.

Kibera maintain their fourth position with 18 points, level with Ulinzi Starlets, while Assassins languish at the bottom of the table with eight points after nine matches.

Sunday's Results

Vihiga Queens FC 6 Wadadia FC 0

Kenya Police Bullets FC 4 Bunyore Starlets FC 0

Soccer Assassins FC 2 Kibera Soccer Ladies FC 3

Gaspo Women 1 Zetech Sparks 1