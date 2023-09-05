Why Firat left out Gor, AFC players from Harambee Stars team

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has defended his decision to leave out players from Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Tusker for the two upcoming friendlies, saying it was due to lack of match fitness.

Firat said the coaches of the three teams admitted that their players were not fit after the opening matches of this season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League season, thus opted not to include them in his team.

Kenya is scheduled to play Qatar in Doha on September 7 before hosting South Sudan on September 12. There was an outcry after Firat named his 24-man squad last Monday without any player from the three big clubs.

“I respect everybody’s view on players and will not discuss any player individually. AFC, Gor and Tusker coaches had their verdict after their first game of the season and all agreed that their players were not fit. They said this international break will help their players. Please explain to me how I would have called them to the squad,”said Firat.

Firat however called up Gor Mahia midfielder Austin Odhiambo who has since joined the team’s training camp at Kasarani. The tactician supported his squad selection criteria, saying it factored in all the avenues to build up a formidable team.

He said the friendlies have helped him identify talents but said it was still early to judge whether he has been successful or not.

“I want to push the boys to a level where they can play strong teams. These players also have to play in different positions and work together. This is the process we are doing to come up with the best combination,” he said during a press briefing in Nairobi yesterday.

Kenya beat Pakistan 1-0 and lost by a similar scoreline to Mauritius in the Four Nations Tournament played in Mauritius in June. Kenya lost to Iran in another friendly contest on March 28 this year.

On the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which kick off in November, Firat said Kenya has a chance of qualifying for the global showpiece, but will need to work hard.

Kenya is in Group “F” alongside Seychelles, Ivory Coast, Gambia and Burundi with only the winner gaining a spot to the 2026 finals alongside winners of the other eight groups.

Additionally, the four best runners-up from the groups will advance to the Caf play-off tournament, whose winner shall secure a spot in the 2026 global showpiece.