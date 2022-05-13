Which way Kenyan football? Amina sued over committee

Any hopes of a Fifa-Kenya government arrangement on Kenyan football were quashed on Friday when Sports CS Amina Mohamed constituted a FKF Transition Committee to manage the game in the country for five weeks.

Through a Gazette notice, Amina named a 12-member team headed by Aaron Ringera.

At the same time, Joseph Kariuki Njenga has filed a case in the High Court opposing the appointment of the transition committee.

Njenga said the appointed persons didn’t apply for the positions and it was non-competitive and contravened the principles of public service appointment and section 54 of the Sports Act.

The Cabinet Secretary has been mentioned as the first respondent in the case with the Attorney General the second respondent.

The members of the committee served in the FKF Caretaker Committee whose six-month term lapsed on Tuesday.

Moses Oyugi will serve as the assistant chairman. Other members are Ali Amour, veteran coach Bobby Ogolla, retired footballer Neddy Atieno, Caesar Handa, Hassan Haji, J J Masiga, Michael Muchemi, Rachel Kamweru, Mwangi Muthee and Anthony Isayi.

A secretariat was also named headed by ex-KTN journalist Linda Oguttu. Lorine Nerea as the secretary and Edward Rambo joint secretary. Other members are journalists Robin Toskin and Maxwell Wasike and veteran coach Rishadi Shedu.

The mandate of the Transition Committee includes running all the affairs of the federation.

The team will also preparing teams for local and international events Kenya serving a world suspension from Fifa notwithstanding.

There were expectations that Amina would update the country on any negotiations with Fifa to see the return of Kenya to the international football family.

However, the big question is what next for Kenyan football after the 35 days have elapsed?

And for how long will Kenya continue to endure the suspension with upcoming international competitions including 202 3 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers.

The FKF branches have meanwhile, called for a consultative meeting on May 21 to deliberate on the way forward. The delegates are expected to officially set a date for the General Assembly meeting where they will constitute a new National Executive Meeting (NEC).

FKF presidential aspirant Lordvick Aduda termed the CS appointment of the transition committee unlawful.

He said Kenya will continue to serve the Fifa suspension and thus miss out on the forthcoming Africa Nations Cup qualifiers.