Confusion as more clubs withdraw from FKF-PL

The circus surrounding local football continued on Friday after two clubs confirmed that they will not be honouring their weekend matches in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

This follows the decision by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to name a Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee to manage the affairs of the game for the next five weeks.

Amina named the transition committee two days after the mandate of the FKF Caretaker Committee which had been in charge of football for the last six months ended.

Five matches have been scheduled for Saturday with other four on Sunday as the league enters its penultimate round.

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia and Kariobangi Sharks have said they will not be playing their weekend fixtures against FC Talanta and AFC Leopards respectively.

While Gor's hierarchy offered differing reasons as to why they will not honour the game at Bukhungu Stadium against Talanta, Sharks were more forthright.

“We would like to announce to our fans and followers that we will not play our away game against AFC Leopards slated for Saturday (May 14). We will inform you if and when league matches resume,” said Sharks in a statement.

Gor Mahia secretary Sam Ochola told Nation Sport the team has not travelled to Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega where they are expected to face FC Talanta.

Ochola said they will boycott the match since they had written to the Ministry of Sports on Wednesday lamenting that their host had taken the game 200 kilometres away which is against the laws the game.

“There was no committee to write to that is why we wrote directly to the cabinet secretary lamenting over going to Bukhungu. There was no reply to our letter and their transition committee was formed after we had written to the ministry. We will not be playing in Kakamega and that is our stand,” said Ochola.

“We ask for the match to be postponed even if the referees for the game have been appointed,” he added.

As Gor and Sharks threaten to boycott their matches, Tusker tactician Robert Matano called on his charges to be consistent so that they can defend their title with just five matches to go.

The brewers, who host Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka grounds on Sunday, are one point behind Kakamega Homeboyz and could go top if Homeboyz fails to win against struggling KCB at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.Homeboyz have 56 points from 29 matches while Tusker have 55 matches from the same number of games.

“We are focused on our matches despite the developments in the football scene. I have urged my players to do their best and maintain consistency as we fight to defend the league title,” said Matano.

“On what is happening, we have been here before and it is not strange but as a coach, I’m sure we shall finish our matches as we are targeting the title,” said the veteran tactician.

After ending their seven match winless streak last weekend, Ulinzi Stars will be hosting Posta Rangers at the Kericho Green Stadium hoping to build on their win against Bidco United.

“Winning last weekend was a great motivation to us and we have to keep the positive mentality. Getting maximum points against Rangers will push up in the ranking as we target to finish in a respectable position. This season we have struggled but that is football,” said Nyangweso.

Fixtures (All matches kicks off at 3pm)

Saturday

Sofapaka v Bidco United (Wundanyi Stadium)

Talanta v Gor Mahia (Bukhungu)

Ulinzi Stars v Posta Rangers (Kericho Green Stadium)

AFC Leopards v Kariobangi Sharks (Nyayo National Stadium)

Bandari v Vihiga Bullets (Mbaraki Sports Club)

Sunday

Kakamega Homeboyz v KCB (Bukhungu)

Kenya Police v Mathare United Kasarani Annex)

Nairobi City Stars v Tusker (Ruaraka)