What do Abramovich sanctions mean for Chelsea?

Chelsea's players celebrate with their trophy after winning the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup

Chelsea's players celebrate with their trophy after winning the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup final match against Brazil's Palmeiras at Mohammed Bin Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, on February 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Karim Sahib | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chelsea, who are in Premier League action against Norwich later on Thursday, have been given a special licence to continue to operate
  • Captain Cesar Azpilicueta and key defender Antonio Rudiger, among those out of contract at the end of the season, could leave on a free transfer
  • Season-ticket holders at Stamford Bridge will be allowed to attend matches, but no ticket or merchandise sales that would mean funds going to the club are permitted

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.