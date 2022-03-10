Roman Abramovich's assets frozen in new UK sanctions
What you need to know:
London, United Kingdom
Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich was on Thursday hit with an assets freeze and travel ban as part of new UK government sanctions targeting seven Russian oligarchs.
Among others sanctioned are leading industrialist Oleg Deripaska, Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin and the head of Gazprom Alexei Miller, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.