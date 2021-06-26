Gor Mahia lose ground in title race after Stima loss

Gor Mahia suffered a setback in their quest to defend their title for the fifth consecutive season after losing 2-1 to relegation-threatened Western Stima in a Football Kenya Federation Premier league match at Thika Sub County Stadium on Sunday.

Baron Oketch and Michael Karamor scored in the fourth and 57th minutes respectively for the visitors while Geoffrey Ochieng' got Gor's consolation in the 82nd minute

The loss sees K'Ogalo drop to fourth place on 38 points from 21 matches while Stima leapfrog Vihiga United to position 15 after 21 matches to boost their survival chances.

Stima, under the tutelage of Juma Abdallah, took the lead in the fourth minute when Oketch headed in Rodgers Ouma's cross from close range.

The goal irked Gor who camped in the powermen's half in search of an early equaliser.

In the 10th minute, Sydney Ochieng - who had been handed a rare start - saw his close range effort rattle the crossbar with Stima custodian Stephen Otieno well beaten.

K'Ogalo took charge of the game and almost got the equaliser in the 20th minute when Karim Abdoul found John Macharia with a cutback but the latter's tap-in was cleared off the line by Stima defender Junior Mukisa.

As Gor lost clear-cut chances, Stima stayed back and opted for counter attacks.

Otieno and Michael Karamor combined well in the 25th minute but Laban Otieno's bullet header from the latter's cross went wide.

In the 35th minute, Burundian international Jules Ulimwengu burst down the right flank and went past a couple of defenders in Stima's box but Kenneth Muguna failed to get a clean connection to his cross.

Laban Otieno was then booked for a dangerous foul on K'Ogalo defender Geoffrey Ochieng'.

Stima were lucky not to concede at the stroke of half time when Ulimwengu blasted wide in a one-on-one situation with keeper Otieno.

Portuguese tactician Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto withdrew Sydney Ochieng for Miheso to pile more pressure on Stima's defence.

The powermen were reduced to 10 men in the 50th minute after Rodgers Ouma received two yellow cards in quick succession. He first went into the referee's books after failing to give Ernest Wendo enough space to take a freekick. The decision irked him and he charged towards the referee annoyed earning him a second yellow card.

Despite the setback, Stima went further ahead in the 57th minute when Gor youngster Frank Odhiambo fouled Oketch inside the box and Karamor converted from the spot.

Vaz Pinto made another change, Fred Nkata coming in for John Macharia in the 67th minute.