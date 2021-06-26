Gor Mahia lose ground in title race after Stima loss

Gor Mahia players celebrate their goal against Sofapaka during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium on June 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Baron Oketch and Michael Karamor scored in the fourth and 57th minutes respectively for the visitors while Geoffrey Ochieng' got Gor's consolation in the 82nd minute
  • Despite the setback, Stima went further ahead in the 57th minute when Gor youngster Frank Odhiambo fouled Oketch inside the box and Karamor converted from the spot
  • The loss sees K'Ogalo drop to fourth place on 38 points from 21 matches while Stima leapfrog Vihiga United to position 15 after 21 matches to boost their survival chances

Gor Mahia suffered a setback in their quest to defend their title for the fifth consecutive season after losing 2-1 to relegation-threatened Western Stima in a Football Kenya Federation Premier league match at Thika Sub County Stadium on Sunday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.