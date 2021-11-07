West Ham end Liverpool's unbeaten start

Said Benrahma

West Ham's Algerian forward Said Benrahma (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during their Uefa Europa League Group H match against KRC Genk at The Cegeka Arena in Genk, on November 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Johan Eyckens Belga | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma gave the Hammers a 3-1 lead and they held on to take the three points despite a late goal from Divock Origi.

London

