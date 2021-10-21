We failed to play our game: Mbungo rues loss to Rangers

Bandari

Posta Rangers players celebrate after scoring their first goal  during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bandari at KPA Mbaraki Grounds in Mombasa on October 20, 2021. Posta Rangers won 2-0.
 


Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Posta Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi said the game was tough and they had prepared accordingly, particularly considering that Bandari had won three consecutive matches, scoring three goals in each encounter.
  • The matches were against  Coastal Union of Tanzania, Mathare United and Bidco United.

Bandari coach Andre Cassa Mbungo has said that their 2-0 Football Kenya Federation Premier League home defeat at the hands of Posta Rangers on Wednesday was an unexpected result that he squarely blamed on his players.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.