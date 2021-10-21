We failed to play our game: Mbungo rues loss to Rangers

Bandari coach Andre Cassa Mbungo has said that their 2-0 Football Kenya Federation Premier League home defeat at the hands of Posta Rangers on Wednesday was an unexpected result that he squarely blamed on his players.

Speaking at Mbaraki Sports Club, Mbungo said the players did not have a good day as they failed to display their normal game with their opponents taking advantage of the two chances they created in each half to finish off their hosts.

“We completely failed to control the match and the way we played, our opponents deserved to win the match for they took advantage of all their chances,” he said.

The Dockers coach however said defeats were normal in football.

“Today it was our worst day for we failed in mentality and character to win the game," he said.

Asked if the absence of their talented Ugandan striker William Wadri was the main cause of their goal-shy outing, Mbungo said the team would discuss the issue.

Posta Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi said the game was tough and they had prepared accordingly, particularly considering that Bandari had won three consecutive matches, scoring three goals in each encounter.

The matches were against Coastal Union of Tanzania, Mathare United and Bidco United.

“We trained to beat Bandari at their own backyard. We played a good team spirit and determination that brought us the victory. We can look to the future with confidence ,” said Okumbi.

Bandari will have another tough fixture on Sunday against wounded AFC Leopards at Mbaraki Sports Club before entertaining Talanta on October 31.