Wazito end skid with Kariobangi Sharks win at Utalii

Wazito on Wednesday ended a five-match winless run with a deserved 2-0 win over struggling Kariobangi Sharks in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) at Utalii Sports Club in Nairobi.

Midfielder Kevin Kimani put Wazito ahead midway through the first half, before assisting Rooney Onyango for Wazito's second to condemn Sharks to their third successive loss in the league.

The win is Wazito's first in their last six matches but they remained 10th on 26 points, while Sharks are fifth on 31 points.

Wazito's Fidel Origa saved his goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo from an early howler when he blocked Julius Masaba's goal bound shot. Odhiambo had rushed out of his line to clear an oncoming shot but failed to return on time to protect his area.

Wazito, who had failed to convert from two corner-kicks and a free-kick, then took the lead on 20 minutes through Kimani who was set up by Musa Masika.

Masaba attempted to make amends for Sharks seven minutes later but his clever drive went narrowly wide, before James Mazembe forced Wazito goalkeeper into a brilliant save, though the speedy-winger should have done better by squaring the ball to his compatriots, who were waiting at the goal mouth.

Wazito got off the blocks first in the second half, Kimani swinging his free-kick from the left across the face of goal, before he collected a pass from the right and squared the ball to Joseph Odhiambo whose drive was cleared for a fruitless corner-kick.

Sharks first real attempt of the second half arrived in the 51st minute when Dan Sakari found Reagan Odede with a long throw-in, the host's backline fumbling to clear his close range effort.

Under-fire coach William Muluya rested Masaba and Shaphan Oyugi for Peter Lwasa and Patilah Omotto.

A defensive lapse cost Sharks again on 66 minutes as an unmarked Rooney Onyango rose high at the goal mouth to head in Kimani's free-kick.