Wazito end skid with Kariobangi Sharks win at Utalii

Wazito midfielder Kevin Kimani.

Wazito midfielder Kevin Kimani (second right) celebrates his goal with teammates during their FKF Premier League match against Kariobangi Sharks at Utalii Sports Club on June 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A defensive lapse cost Sharks again on 66 minutes as an unmarked Rooney Onyango rose high at the goal mouth to head in Kimani's free-kick.

Wazito on Wednesday ended a five-match winless run with a deserved 2-0 win over struggling Kariobangi Sharks in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) at Utalii  Sports Club in Nairobi.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Gor Mahia eye summit as FKF-PL title race intensifies

  2. South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga gets four-year ban

  3. Are sports stars 'reclaiming their voice' at Euro 2020?

  4. Kiyeng, Chepkoech book Tokyo Olympics steeplechase tickets

  5. The 'Beast' is back! Kamworor seals Olympics slot at Kasarani

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.