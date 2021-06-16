Gor down Mathare United as KCB regain top spot

Reigning champions Gor Mahia kept the pressure on the top three teams in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after edging out bottom-placed Mathare United 1-0 at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.

Mathare defender Lennox Ogutu put the ball in his own net in the 42nd minute to give the hosts the much deserved lead after youngster Alpha Onyango had made a long delivery inside the box.

K'Ogalo, who are out to bag their 20th title after shaky start to the season, are still fourth on 34 points, five shy of league leaders KCB, who beat Bidco United 1-0 courtesy of Derick Otanga's first half strike, to dislodge Tusker from top spot.

The loss sees the Slum Boys' chances of surviving the axe difficult as the 2008 champions have managed a paltry eight points from 18 matches even after handing coach Frank Ouna the mantle last month after firing Salim Ali.

Gor dictated proceedings from the onset and pitched camp in their opponents half in anticipation of getting an early lead.

Mathare United's Chrispin Oduor (left) controls the ball as Gor Mahia's Kenneth Muguna watches during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 16, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Clifton Miheso and Kenneth Muguna combined well in the fifth minute with the latter crossing for Burundian import Jules Ulimwengu, whose bullet header went inches wide.

After repulsing constant attacks from K'Ogalo for 15 minutes, Danson Kago made minced meat of the K'Ogalo back four, but his powerful shot went inches over the stretched hands of custodian Gad Mathews.

Kago's powerful shot went into the waiting hands of Mathews in the 24th minute as Ouna charges began to find their footing in the contest.

Tyson Otieno had picked the speed winger, who raced on the left to unleash an unexpected shot from his unusual left foot.

John Macharia was chopped down outside the box by Mathare defender Anthony Oginga in the hour mark, but the resultant free kick taken by Muguna was parried out for a corner by Job Ochieng.

Gor Mahia's Geoffrey Ochieng (right) vies for an aerial ball with Mathare United's Eugene Wethuli during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 16, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

With the first half drawing to a close, Onyango unleashed a long ball in a crowded Mathare box which Ogutu turned into his own net as Ulimwengu looked set to tap in.

Ten minutes after the restart, former Gor Mahia defensive maestro Cercidy 'Carrick' Okeyo pounced on a loose ball in the midfield to find Eugene Wethuli, but the striker shot from a tight angle to force Mathews into a fine save.

Gor's Portuguese tactician Vaz Pinto made the first change in the contest in the 64th minute withdrawing Macharia for Burkina Faso international Abdoul Karim.

A minute later, Ogutu recieve the first booking in the game after a foul on Ulimwengu.

Coach Frank Ouna followed suit with a double change in the 74th minute, evergreen Clifford Alwanga and John Mwangi coming on for Otieno and Wethuli.