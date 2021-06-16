AFC Leopards snatch crucial point away to Sofapaka

AFC Leopards came from behind to hold Sofapaka FC to a 2-2 draw in their FKF Premier League match at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi on Wednesday.

Sofapaka were 2-0 up in the first 10 minutes through Lawrence Juma's brace with Leopards getting a goal in each half via Elvis Rupia and Austin Odhiambo.

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo said they gave their opponents an easy point in a match he felt was theirs for the taking.

“After getting two goals, my players relaxed to give Leopards the the spoils. We would have won the match easily but our blunders cost us the three points," he said.

Leopards coach Patrick Aussems praised his team's fighting spirit.

"We started badly and conceded early two goals but I want to laud my players for not giving up. Frankly, we dominated most of the time and deserved to win,” he said.

Batoto ba Mungu scored with their first attack as Mohamed Kalume put through Juma, who blasted the ball past a helpless Leopards goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

Before Leopards recovered from the first goal shock, Juma gave Sofapaka the second goal in the 10th minute finishing off a sweping move.

Leopards took time to settle and they eventually reduce the deficit in the 18th minute when Eugene Mukangula dribbled his way past two defenders and passed the ball to Rupia, who blasted the ball home past goalkeeper Kevin Omondi.