AFC Leopards snatch crucial point away to Sofapaka

AFC Leopards' Austin Odhiambo (second right) celebrates his goal against Sofapaka with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at  Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi on June 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

  • Leopards took time to settle and they eventually reduce the deficit in the 18th minute when Eugene Mukangula dribbled his way past two defenders and passed the ball to Rupia, who blasted the ball home past goalkeeper Kevin Omondi.
  • Ingwe pinned their opponents into their own half for most of the second half and managed to equalise in the 76th minute when Odhiambo planted a free-kick into the far corner of the net. 

AFC Leopards came from behind to hold Sofapaka FC to a 2-2 draw in their FKF Premier League match at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi on Wednesday.

