Vihiga Queens switch focus to Cecafa Championship

After clinching the 2022/23 Kenya Women's Premier League title, Vihiga Queens coach Boniface Nyamunyamu has now set his sights on the Cecafa Championship set for July in Kampala, Uganda.

Vihiga sealed their fourth league title with one match to spare over the weekend after a 2-1 win over Nakuru City Queens 2-1 at the ASK Agricultural Showground in Nakuru County.

They are at the top of the table with 52 points ahead of their last game of the season against second-placed Gaspo Women.

"We really wanted to win in the last matches of the season and the efforts of these girls have been evident. The league was very competitive and it was evident throughout the season," said Nyamunyamu.

"Last year we could not defend our Cecafa title in Tanzania following Kenya's suspension by Fifa. We suffered a huge blow after players left for other countries. A huge assignment awaits us in the Cecafa championships. I have talked to the girls not to start celebrating too soon," added Nyamunyamu.

Third placed Ulinzi Starlets are 10 points behind Vihiga. Wadadia Women and Nakuru City Queens are fourth and fifth on the log with 34 and 32 points respectively from 21 matches.

Bernard Kitolo coached side Zetech Sparks had every reason to smile on Sunday after getting out of the relegation zone. They won 3-1 against Kisumu All Starlets at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.