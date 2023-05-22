DP Gachagua's wife to sponsor WPL Divison One team

The fortunes of Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) Division One side Falling Waters Barcelona are about to change after the Second Lady, Mrs Dorcas Gachagua agreed to support the team.

The Laikipia County based side lifted the 2023 Laikipia County Governor’s Cup Women’s category that was held over the weekend at Laikipia Stadium.

Mrs Gachagua, who was was the chief guest at the event, promised to help in growing more talents in the county.

"Many of you know me as a boy child champion but as requested earlier, I agree to take the girls. I am looking forward to seeing these young dreams validated and it must be done," she said.

Barcelona coach Emmanuel Wafula was elated by the news.

"I am happy with her response, it is a relief to us. I have lost a lot of players to early marriages and early pregnancies. It hurts to see them go because I cannot provide for them single-handedly,” said the coach.

Barcelona lifted the women’s title after after beating holders Nanyuki Starlets 2-0, while the men’s crown went to Segera FC who thumped Bridge FC Commandos 3-1.

Segera took home Sh500,000, as Bridge pocketed Sh 300,000. Barcelona took home Sh200,000, while Nanyuki pocketed Sh150,000.

Mrs Gachagua called for the increase in number of teams taking part in the tournament.

“Their future is the way we treat and nurture their talents. In the next edition, I request that the number of teams in both women and men teams be expanded so that we have more players who did not get an opportunity to take part,” she said.

Laikipia County Deputy Governor Reuben Kamuri urged more sponsors to come on board to empower sports women in the county.

"I want to extend my gratitude to the second lady for accepting to own the team. The future for the young ladies is now promising. As a government, we are very committed to ensuring that talents are nurtured from the grassroots up to the national level," said Mr Kamuri

Barcelona is also home to Harambee Starlets striker Jane Njeri, who emerged top scorer during the 2020 Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Central Region finals.

She was among 32 players who wen to Spain on on our a 14-day tour for professional training.

The striker was also part of the Harambee Starlets Squad that took part in the 2020 Turkish Women Cup.

Barcelona is eighth in Zone A with 22 points from 16 matches.