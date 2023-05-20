Segera, Barcelona win Laikipia Governor's Cup

Segera FC and Barcelona were Saturday crowned Laikipia County Governor’s Cup champions.

Segera won the men’s title after defeating Ngobit ward’s Bridge Commandos FC 3-1, while Igwamiti-based Barcelona floored Nanyuki Starlets 2-0 to win the women's category.

Playing in front of a packed stadium, Segera displayed high quality football dominating possession from the start.

There was a tense moment in the 25th minute when Segera’s Lonald Kiroku missed a penalty but they quickly regained their calmness to take charge of the game.

John Lokai opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with an easy tap-in after connecting to Kelvin Kagiri's cross. Valeria Isuza doubled Segera's lead through a penalty in the 70th minute before Samson Lenabaala completed the rout in the 80th minute.

“It was a tough match. We maintained pressure on our opponents forcing them to make mistakes but they refused to create spaces for us to score so we relied on counter attacks,” said Odhiambo.

In the women's category, Nyahururu-based Barcelona FC denied the host team Nanyuki Starlets glory after they hammered them 2-0.

Jane Njeri scored the first goal in the 25th minute while Mercy Kendi netted the second in the 80th from the spot.

The first edition of the Governor’s Cup was held in 2016 during the first tenure of Governor Joshua Irungu but it faded away when he lost the seat to Ndiritu Muriithi’s regime.

The objective of the tournament is to nurture and develop talents as well as help the youth realise their talents from the grassroots level.

The event attracted 340 men’s teams and 24 women’s teams drawn from 15 wards.

Men winners Segera took home Sh500,000 cash award while second-placed Bridge Commandos pocketed Sh300,000. Women champions Barcelona FC received Sh200, 000 while Nanyuki Starlets got Sh150,000.

In addition, the county government awarded Sh100,000 to all the ward winners during the ceremony.

At the same time, Nation FC registered a 3-3 draw against the Laikipia County executive team in the closing match of the tournament.

While gracing the event, the wife of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Dorcas asked governors to prioritise sports and talent development among the youth as a way of curbing drugs, substance abuse and other social vices.

Dorcas said her office was willing to give necessary support to the 47 counties through a talent identification and development programme in an effort to reduce idleness and frustrations among young people.

“It is important to grow the youths’ talent and get them out of drugs and frustrations. You have been a witness that when they are active, they do not indulge in societal vices. For that reason, I feel that it is something we should replicate in the 47 counties where youth's talents can be tapped and developed,” said Dorcas.

Pastor Rigathi announced that she would be giving a full sponsorship for Laikipia youth, both boys and girls.

She hailed the initiative of Governor Joshua Irungu in promoting sports in the county and said she would work with the devolved unit in putting up a youth rehabilitation cum talent hub centre.

“I want to see the dream of the youth validated and we have to change the approach. Their future lies in how we nurture their talents and give them opportunities,” said Dorcas.

Nation Media Group (NMG) co-sponsored the tournament, by donating of kits to the officials and the main trophy to the winning team.

NMG Sports Editor Elias Makori, who graced the event lamented over the low budgets county governments allocate to development of sporting activities.