Homeboyz end AFC Leopards hopes of silverware

AFC Leopards hopes of making a return to continental football since 2018 were extinguished on Saturday after they lost 1-2 to their rivals Kakamega Homeboyz in the second semi-final of the Mozzart Bet Cup at Nyayo National Stadium.

It is the first time in history that Homeboyz have stormed the final of the knockout competition whose winner will represent Kenya in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

In the final planned for July 1, the Western-based side will face Tusker, who earlier in the day defeated Ulinzi Stars 1-0 courtesy of substitute Erick Otieno’s goal.

The loss to Homeboyz is a big blow to Ingwe since winning the Mozzart Bet Cup has ben their goal after they slipped away in this season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title race.

Ingwe last graced continental football in February 2018 when they were eliminated by Fosa Junior of Madagascar at the preliminary stage of the Confederation Cup.

Two quick goals by Moses Shummah and Kevin Amwayi left Ingwe supporters shaking their heads as the few Homeboyz supporters revelled in the win. Substitute Cliff Nyakeya scored a consolation goal for Ingwe in the 90th minute.

“It (qualifying for the final) means so much and we thank God because it is the first time we are achieving this in the history of Kakamega Homeboyz,” said Homeboyz coach Patrick Odhiambo. “It has been a very difficult match especially in the last minutes because they put a lot of pressure on us. I am happy we were composed and they failed to get the equaliser.”

Leopards coach Patrick Aussems said: ”We can only blame ourselves because we made two big individual mistakes. Against this kind of team which is defending well, it was difficult to come back and we scored only few minutes to the end so we did not get enough time to equalise.”

Shummah headed into the empty net on 30 minutes from a weighty cross by Kevin Amwayi, before the latter double his side’s lead a minute later.

Coach Aussems moved to make amends early by introducing Cliff Nyakeya for Maxwell Otieno moments later.

Leopards were hungrier in the second half with Jafari Owiti almost reducing the deficit with a well worked free-kick on 64 minutes.

Nyakeya netted Leopards’ consolation goal on 90 minutes when he took his time before sneaking his close range shot to the bottom right of Farouk Shikalo's goalpost.