Vihiga Queens, Police cancel out, Bunyore aim for top place

Defending champions Vihiga Queens and Kenya Police Bullets battled for a 1-1 draw in the third round of the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) on Saturday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

As a result of the draw, Vihiga Queens moved to the top of the table with seven points. Kenya Police Bullets, who have a game in hand, moved to third place with four points in two matches.

The first goal of the match was scored by Vihiga Queens' midfielder Tumaini Waliaula in the 51st minute. This was Waliaula's third goal of the season for Vihiga.

However, the lead only lasted five minutes before Bullets' midfielder Mercy Njeri scored the equaliser. It was her first goal of the season. The goal was assisted by Lydia Akoth who now has four assists in two matches.

On Sunday, Bunyore Starlets will be out to maintain their unbeaten record when they face off against Zetech Sparks at Imani Stadium in Ruiri, Kiambu County.

In another highly anticipated match, Nakuru City Queens will go head-to-head with Ulinzi Starlets at ASK Show Grounds in Nakuru.

Wadadia Women, on the other hand, will host Kibera Soccer Ladies at Mumias Sport Complex in Mumias. Meanwhile, Gaspo Women will face Bungoma Queens at Stima Club Grounds in Nairobi.

At the bottom of the league table, Trans Nzoia Falcons, who are yet to secure a win this season, will host newly promoted Soccer Assassins at Ndura Sports Complex in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

This will be the first match of the season for Soccer Assassins. Their first two matches were postponed as the team had five of their players in the Kenya Women's Under-20 team that played Angola in their 2024 Fifa Women's U20 World Cup qualifiers this month.

Fixtures

Sunday

Zetech Sparks FC v Bunyore Starlets FC (Imani Stadium, Kiambu 12pm)

Wadadia FC v Kibera Soccer Ladies (Mumias Sports Complex, Mumias 12pm)

Gaspo Women FC v Bungoma Queens FC (Stima Club, Nairobi 12pm)

Trans Nzoia Falcons FC v Soccer Assassins FC (Ndura Sports Complex, Kitale 1pm)

Nakuru City Queens FC v Ulinzi Starlets FC (A.S.K Grounds, Nakuru)