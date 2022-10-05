Victor Wanyama to leave CF Montreal

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has announced that he will leave Canadian giants CF Montreal at the end of the season.

Wanyama, who is also the CF Montreal captain, revealed he will not return for the 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) when his three-year contract runs out on December 31 this year.

Wanyama has been at the Canadian giants since March 3, 2020 after leaving English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Wanyama was Montreal’s sole Designated Player this year, helping steer the club toward possibly the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs which start on October 15.

Heading to the final match of the regular season at Inter Miami CF on October 9, Montreal lie in second place on 62 points, two behind leaders Philadelphia Union, after losing just once since mid-July (10W-1L-3D stretch).

Wanyama joined Montréal ahead of the 2020 campaign, arriving from Spurs which was under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho at the time. He had been with Tottenham since 2016, with prior stops at Southampton, Celtic and Beerschot across Europe.

The 31-year-old has five goals and seven assists in 79 games (77 starts) at Montréal.

CFM are also set to lose midfielder Djordje Mihailovic this winter, as he’s headed to the Eredivisie giants AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands.

There’s also widespread interest in midfielder Ismaël Koné, who is set to represent Canada at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.