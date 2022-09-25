World celebrates record-breaker Eliud Kipchoge

President William Ruto led the world in paying tribute to Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge and his colleagues for their standout performances at the Berlin Marathon Sunday.

Kipchoge broke his own marathon world record with Mark Korir and Rosemary Wanjiru finishing second in the men's and women's races respectively.

The 37-year-old shaved off his own world record by a massive 30 seconds when he clinched his fourth Berlin Marathon title, running a new world record of two hours, one minute and nine seconds.

Kipchoge edged out fellow country man Mark Korir, who finished second in 2:05:58 as Wanjiru ran the second-fastest women’s marathon debut in history, clocking 2:18:00 to finish second behind Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa, who ran the third fastest time in history and course record of 2:15:37.

Also to congratulate the athletes were First Lady Rachel Ruto, Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei and a horde of sports celebrities including World record holder in 10,000m and 5,000m record holder Joshua Cheptegei and footballer Victor Wanyama.

Politicians led by Raila Odinga, Martha Karua,Hassan Joho, Musalia Mudavadi, also lauded the Kenyan athletes.

“The greatest has done it again; breaking the world record! Congratulations @EliudKipchoge for winning the Berlin Marathon for the fourth time. You are truly the King of the Marathon,” said the President on his Twitter handle.

Ruto said running the second fastest debut ever was a magnificent performance by Wanjiru.

“Kenya is proud of you,” the President told Wanjiru.

Odinga said Kipchoge is already arguably the best marathoner.

“You have now taken your domination of the distance notches higher,” said Odinga.

“A great precision run flawlessly executed once more, breaking the world record.”

The First Lady, Mrs Ruto, noted that born in the little known, small village of Kapsisiywa, Nandi County, Kipchoge lived his formative years as an ordinary child with an extraordinary determination.

Tuwei said that Kipchoge’s success will continue to inspire the current and new generation of sportswomen and women, adding that Korir and Wanjiru’s stars have just started to shine.

“Kipchoge’s performance cuts beyond sports borders. Korir and Wanjiru are a sign that Kenya has a rich reservoir,” said Tuwei.

“Congratulations Eliud Kipchoge for setting a new marathon World Record. You are a true embodiment of the human spirit and an inspiration to millions across the globe,” said Joho, the former Mombasa County Governor.

“Congratulations Eliud Kipchoge on breaking your own World Marathon Record. No human is limited, a legend of a time!,” said Cheptegei, adding that every stride that Kipchoge made was inspirational and that the Berlin marathon is the place for breaking limits indeed.

“Congratulations @EliudKipchoge for conquering Berlin for the fourth time,” said Karua.