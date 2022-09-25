Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has recaptured the Berlin Marathon title, smashing his own world record by 30 seconds on Sunday in the German capital.

It was yet again poetry in motion as 37-year-old Kipchoge clocked two hours, one minute and nine seconds to win, beating his previous world record time of 2:01:39 set when winning in Berlin in 2018.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the Berlin Marathon race on September 25, 2022 in Berlin. Kipchoge has beaten his own world record by 29 seconds, running 2:01:10 at the Berlin Marathon. Photo credit: Tobias Schwarz | AFP

Kipchoge edged out fellow country man Mark Korir, who finished second in 2:05:58 as Tadu Abake from Ethiopia settled third in 2:06:28.

The victory saw Kipchoge make history as the fifth person to ever break his own world record after legendary Briton Jim Peters, Australian Derek Clayton, Moroccan-born Khalid Khannouchi of United States and Haile Gebrselassie of Ethiopia.

"I'm so happy to break the world record in Berlin. I planned to go out fast in the first half,” said Kipchoge after posting his fourth win in Berlin after 2015 (2:04:00), 2017 (2:03:32) and 2018 (2:01:39).

"I still feel young, thinking wise and body still absorbing training.

The race blew apart even before the five kilometre mark with Kipchoge dragging along Ethiopians defending champion Guye Adola and Andamlak Belihu.

Tacked behind three pacesetters, Kipchoge and the Ethiopian pair cruised past the five kilometers mark 14 minutes and 14 second before hitting the 10km mark 28:22, side the World by three seconds.

The race pretty fast generated into sub two hours as Adola dropped behind with Belihu taking on Kipchoge behind the three pacesetters. Kipchoge and Belihu took down 15km in 42:32, a minute quicker inside the world record.

Kipchoge went through 20km in 56:44 with Belihu right behind him with the pair running side the world record with 56 seconds. They went through the half way mark in 59:50, one minute and 15 seconds inside the world record.

There was one pacesetter left through 24km as Kipchoge hit the 25km in 1:11:08 before he was left alone with the only pacesetter dropping and Belhu drifting back.

Kipchoge was inside his world record but the slow second half of the race saw him drift off the sub two hours pace.

Results

1. Eliud Kipchoge (Ken) 2:01:09

2. Mark Korir (Ken) 2:05:58

3. Tadu Abate (Eth) 2:06:28

4. Andamlak Belihu (Eth) 2:06:40

5. Abel Kipchumba (Ken) 2:06:49