Victor Wanyama sees red in MLS clash

Victor Wanyama of CF Montreal (left) vies with Lucas Zelarayan of Columbus Crew during their Major League Soccer (MLS) match at DRV PNK Stadium on May 01, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

What you need to know:

  • The tense encounter at the Saputo Stadium in Montreal produced three red cards including the one involving the Harambee Stars captain in the closing stages
  • The usually calm Wanyama appeared to lose his cool with eight minutes of regulation time remaining following what appeared to be a confrontation with Dave Gantar and Josef Martinez
  • Even though the Venezuelan forward was the first to attack, both players saw red after the referee consulted the Video Assistant Referee (VAR)

Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama was on Thursday sent off for the first time in his Major League Soccer (MLS) career as CF Montreal played to a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United.

