Victor Wanyama captains Montreal in MLS fixture

Montreal Impact's Victor Wanyama (right) dribbles the ball during their Concacaf Champions League quarter-final second leg match against Olimpia of Honduras at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida on December 15, 2020.

By  Geoffrey Anene

  • CF Montreal currently occupy position four in the 14-team Eastern Conference league with five points.
  •  New England Revolution top the log on seven points followed by New York City FC (six) and Orlando City (five) in that order. 
  • Montreal's next league assignment is away against compatriots Vancouver Whitecaps on May 8 at Rio Tinto Stadium. 

Kenyan international Victor Wanyama captained CF Montreal for the first time as the Canadian side pegged reigning champions Columbus Crew 0-0 in a Major League Soccer (Eastern Conference) match on Saturday.

