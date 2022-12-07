US-based Kenyan sports fan savours World Cup moments in Qatar

In Doha, Qatar

Imagine a football fan in Qatar attending matches proudly carrying a Kenyan flag.

Meet American-based doctorate graduate, Kenyan Ng’ang’a Njenga, who has been in Qatar to watch three group and two knock-out matches with his nephew.

In every fixture he has attended Ng’ang’a has enthusiastically displayed the Kenyan flag and colours despite Harambee Stars not being participants here.

Njenga watched three group matches involving Senegal, Tunisia and Ghana and two round of 16 matches last weekend, the Netherlands versus USA and England against Senegal.

“I was rooting for all the African teams as I am a proud African more so a Kenyan,” he said at Khalifa International Stadium in the midst of Senegalese fans before the Teranga Lions mauled Ecuador 2-1 in their Group A encounter.

“I fully represented my country here even though Harambee Stars was not present. I met other football fans from other countries, proudly wearing their flags, who appreciated my presence here. Football brings people together,” Njenga said.

Travelling to watch major sports events is not new to Njenga.

Based in Seattle, he has been a regular attendant of the World Rugby Sevens Series legs in San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Vancouver in Canada to follow his beloved Kenya Sevens.

He attended the 2019 Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, where Kenya finished 16th out of the 24 participating nations.

But what would make him travel 11,879 km to watch a tournament that his country is not involved in?

“I love sports and even with Kenya not participating in the World Cup I had to come here. The conditions were just right and I have loved the experience,” said Nganga.

He arranged for the trip alone and said it was affordable save for the air ticket. Match tickets were going for between QR250 (Sh8,431) and QR800 (Sh26,981).

The sports loving Njenga, who moved to the USA in early 2000s, is a mental health practitioner and recently graduated with a Doctorate in Psychiatric Mental Health.

He was a goalkeeper for Dagoretti High School and Egerton University during his student days in the 1990s and played in the Kenyan Provincial League for Arizona FC, Gikambura in Kiambu County before moving to the US.

The 50-year-old health plays recreation football in America and is a trained referee who officiates in college and youth development matches.

He was rooting for the African teams and like the rest of his mother continent, was deflated by their early elimination.

“Senegal looked unprepared against England. Their poor passing and rookie mistakes handed England an easy win. Cameroon, Tunisia and Ghana were substandard. Morocco have been impressive,” he said.

Njenga, who was due to fly back to America yesterday summed up his stay in Doha: “It was excellent. The convenience and ease of getting around was amazing. Qatar was awesome.

“I can almost feel sorry for people planning for the World Cup 2026. Be warned, some of the US cities are very expensive and crowded. It will be a total opposite of what Qatar is.”