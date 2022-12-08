Arab world takes ownership of Africa’s quarterfinal appearance

In Doha, Qatar

The Arab world has seemingly taken ownership of Africa’s representatives Morocco qualifying for the quarterfinal of the World Cup for the first time in history.

A composed Atlas Lions on Tuesday night beat overwhelming favourites Spain 3-1 on post-match penalty kicks after the two sides had remained deadlocked 0-0 in 120 minutes of play in their round of 16 encounter.

Al Jazeera television here in Doha repeatedly talked about Morocco being the first Arab nation to qualify for the last eight of a World Cup in it's evening bulletin.

The daily Gulf Times wrote on Wednesday of “a spirited performance that resonated with the Arab world."

On the metro and on the streets of Doha many fans including Lebanese, Qataris, and Egyptians celebrated Morocco’s victory saying it was a win for the region.

Several cars were spotted on the roads of Doha draped in the Moroccan flag.

After the early elimination of Saudi Arabia and Iran, the region seems to have shifted their support to the lone remaining African representative.

In the lead up to the match, Morocco coach Walid Regragui was asked how it felt being the only representative of the Arab world.

He quickly pointed out that Morocco were representing Africa also and would do it with pride.

At the post-match press conference after deposing Spain, Regragui was given a rousing reception by the Moroccan press contingent and Arab journalists in attendance.

The Arab angle popped up again. When he was asked how he felt the support of the Arabs in the region Regragui answered:

“We felt the support of our supporters be it in Morocco and anywhere else in the world. This has given us impetus to climb this insurmountable mountain. We drew energy from the crowd,” he said.

Morocco became the fourth African nation to qualify for a World Cup quarterfinal following the heroics of Cameroon in Italy 1990, Senegal in Japan/South Korea 2002 and Ghana in South Africa 2010.

The Arab world will nevertheless take pride in the Atlas Lions giving them their very first appearance in the elite round of eight.

Previously, the best showing by an Arab nation had been a single round of 16 entry by Saudi Arabia way back in 1994.