Uproar as Brazil, Argentina clash suspended over Covid controversy

Neymar

Argentina's Lionel Messi (left) and Brazil's Neymar are seen after employees of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) entered to the field during their South American qualification match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Neo Quimica Arena, also known as Corinthians Arena, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 5, 2021. Brazil's World Cup qualifying clash between Brazil and Argentina was halted shortly after kick-off on Sunday as controversy over Covid-19 protocols erupted.
 

Photo credit: Nelson Almeida | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • According to Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), Premier League players Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) and Cristian Romero (Tottenham) provided "false information" upon their entry to Brazil.
  • Romero, Lo Celso and Martinez were all in the Argentina starting line-up that kicked off Sunday's game.

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.