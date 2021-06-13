Uncertainty and Covid chaos slow down Spain's new era

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) heads the ball next to Spain's defender Diego Llorente during their international friendly match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid in preparation for the Uefa European Championships, on June 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • At La Cartuja in Seville on Monday, only Jordi Alba will remain from the Euro success nine years ago, with Sergio Ramos cut and Sergio Busquets self-isolating after testing positive for Covid last weekend
  • Since the last World Cup, 61 players have played for Spain's senior team as the desire for a clean slate under Luis Enrique and, briefly, Robert Moreno, meant opportunities were spread far and wide
  • Ramos' omission means Pau Torres is expected to be partnered by Aymeric Laporte, the former France defender who declared for Spain last month

Madrid

